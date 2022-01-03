The essence of any fundraising process is fairly simple: ask.
That’s how Waverly’s Patricia Coffie, a former librarian, storyteller and columnist for Waverly Newspapers, understands the challenges of fundraising.
So one of the homegrown institutions in town, to which she and many others have dedicated their efforts, the Bremer County Historical Society, is doing just that.
In a fundraising campaign wittily called the Battle of the Bulge, local preservationists are counting on history lovers and community members to help them win the epic battle with the bulging east wall of the 1862 building.
It has been known for a long time that age has caught up with the building and its east wall is bulging, endangering its structural integrity.
Despite some maintenance and repairs that have happened along the way, what the wall really needs is to be properly straightened out by experts.
The non-profit needs to reach $50,000 by February in order to begin Phase 1 of the restoration of the east wall of the museum, located at 402 W. Bremer Ave.
“Without community support, this historic building (… on the National Register of Historic Places) is in jeopardy of not being around for future generations,” the society said in a Facebook post.
Coffie, the retired librarian, said saving the building is important.
“It’s a valued project, we all need to get behind it,” she said. “It was our original high rise and it may still be the tallest building in town.”
Waverly Newspapers was unable to reach the board members by press time.
Donations can be mailed to 402 W. Bremer Ave. Waverly, IA, 50677.