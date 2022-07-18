The Bremer County Historical Society is partnering with the Janesville Library to present a program on the history of the stockade fort that early settlers built in Janesville on Saturday, July 23rd. The public is invited to the presentation and there is no charge. Donations are always welcome to go towards the Historical Society’s building restoration fund or the Janesville Library new building fund.
Dr. Terry Lindell, history professor at Wartburg, will be sharing Janesville history by presenting on Fort John. In the early summer of 1854 an incident between Dakota Sioux and Ho-Chunk Indians sparked a panic among early settlers in North Central and Northeastern Iowa that lead them to build forts for protection.
In 1913 the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a marker in Janesville to commemorate the fort history.
The program will be held at the Janesville Library meeting room at 319 Main Street Janesville, Iowa at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 23rd during Janesville Days.