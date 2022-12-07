For many many years, local history buffs have worried that the wall of Bremer County Historical Society, at 402 W. Bremer Ave., is bulging with age.
But they have not been able to do much about it besides keep asking for help from donors.
A recent campaign to raise funds for the project yielded results and this week, Randall Construction, from Osage, started work on the project.
They will reinforce the base and replace some of the bricks on the wall that are not original to the building, Thomas Randall told Waverly Newspapers
He estimated that the work may go well into next month.
On Wednesday morning, some of the original foundation of the building was visible after the removal of a cement band that held it together.
Randall said his crew would redo the cement along the length of the wall along Fourth Street NW, and then tackle the brick removal and replacement.
The campaign goal for the project, which is called East Wall Restoration, was set at a $100,000. So far it has reached $77,000, according to the Bremer County Historical Society website.
Erected in 1862, using local lumber and brick, the building served as a hotel under two names – the Daily House Hotel, and later as the Waverly House.
It is now the home of the Bremer County Historical Society Museum and the Bremer County Historical Society. To donate to the project, mail a check to Bremer County Historical Society Restoration Project 402, W Bremer Ave, Waverly, Iowa, 50677.
“We are glad to help,” Randall said of the construction project.
