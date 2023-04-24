Now that the museum’s east wall has been stabilized, the Bremer County Historical Society is turning its focus to the interior of the building. Come join BCHS Board members from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, for a preview of what awaits inside before the official 2023 season opening on May 2. The price of admission to first floor exhibits will be completion of a visitors’ survey to help set priorities and goals for the next phase of the museum’s existence. The Cedar River Readers will entertain via historical story readings at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., and 2:15 p.m. If you cannot attend, you can still provide input by completing the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7S2BDJT through May 31.
