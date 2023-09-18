The Bremer County Landfill/Customer Convenience Center will be reducing their Saturday hours effective Oct. 1, 2023.
Landfill Hours Change:
The Saturday hours for the Bremer County Landfill/Customer Convenience Center will be reduced starting Oct. 1, 2023. New hours will be 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Customers should be unloaded and checked out by 1 p.m.
The Bremer County Landfill/Customer Convenience Center is open the first and third Saturdays of the month with the exception of holidays and holiday weekends.