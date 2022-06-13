It has been just over a year since Iowa legislators decided the fate of local EMS services.
In a nutshell, they left it up to the counties to figure out how to fund the depleting ranks of first responders and ensure that, when an ambulance is called for, one arrives, and in a timely manner, to help where needed.
In Bremer County, the board of supervisors has taken the first step, which is to declare EMS services essential.
The next phase is to form an advisory council, which will be tasked with guiding the supervisors on priorities and funding allocations.
On June 6, Supervisor Duane Hildebrandt suggested that the county move forward with the advisory council.
Kip Ladage, the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said the council should be broad enough to be representative of the population of the county, yet small enough to get things done.
“It should be comprehensive enough to consider a range from the single parent to the farmer to the business owner to the elderly, with input from EMS providers,” he said.
He said the evolution of the problem has not gone at a pace he had expected at the state level.
“There have been dramatic changes across the counties,” Ladage said.
He said that in the current environment, whether an ambulance arrives at the scene of a critical situation often depends on the time of the day because first responders are volunteers.
He said that first responders also handle calls from neighboring counties, which further stretches the thin resources.
For example, Sumner EMS, he said, covers Bremer County, Fayette and Chickasaw; Plainfield responds to Chickasaw as well as Bremer counties; and Janesville responds to Bremer, Black Hawk and Denver.
He said he was frustrated that the state passed the responsibility to the counties and did not find a sustainable, statewide solution to the problem, which boils down to two interrelated issues–personnel and funding.
“It may or may not be fixed in 99 different ways,” he said.
In a 2016 survey conducted by the Iowa EMS Association, the latest numbers available from this non-profit, 80% of the EMS responders in Iowa are between the ages of 35 to 64. Further, 5% of the providers are 64 to 68 years old.
Ladage said that the Bremer County Board of Supervisors has kept the discussion ongoing.
“We have to figure out a way we could fund it in Bremer County,” he said. “But we have to do it in a fiscally responsible way.”
Exactly what this model would look like is yet to be determined, he said. It will be the task of the EMS Advisory Board to do so.
“This has been a challenge and continues to be a challenge,” he said. “With every day that passes, the problem continues to get worse. Ultimately, what has to be remembered is the people who need an ambulance. When somebody’s got that car accident or needs CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) or AED (automated external defibrillator), who is going to be there to help? The longer we wait, the more EMS struggles.”