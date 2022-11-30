Tim Whipple

Attorney Tim Whipple, who helped draft the ordinance, will be present at the hearing to help answer questions.

A public hearing for a proposed ordinance requiring permits from companies seeking to build hazardous liquid pipelines in Bremer County will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Waverly Civic Center.

The Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding the hearing and commission members say they expect to hear feedback from the public.