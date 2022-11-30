A public hearing for a proposed ordinance requiring permits from companies seeking to build hazardous liquid pipelines in Bremer County will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Waverly Civic Center.
The Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding the hearing and commission members say they expect to hear feedback from the public.
Attorney Tim Whipple, of Ahlers Cooney Attorneys, who helped draft the ordinance, will be present to help answer questions. Copies of the ordinance will be available at the event. Citizens can call the zoning and planning office at 352-0332 to request a copy.
If the ordinance is recommended by the P&Z Commission, it will go to the Board of Supervisors where it will have to pass three readings before being adopted.
Here are some highlights of the 18-page draft provided to Waverly Newspapers:
The drafted ordinance would require companies seeking to build a hazardous liquids pipeline through Bremer County (such as Navigator) to submit an application to the County Zoning Administrator for a conditional use permit, according to a document reviewed by Waverly Newspapers. Any property owner intending to negotiate or sell an easement to the pipeline company would be required to submit an application for a conditional use permit as well before executing the independent agreement with the pipeline company, the document reads.
Because the use of land for the purposes of a hazardous liquids pipeline may pose a threat to the health and safety of the public, as well as impact the values of nearby property, the ordinance would also set separation requirements for any pipelines constructed in the county.
According to the draft, any pipelines would be required to be at least two miles away from any incorporated city limits; half a mile from any church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility or hospital; half a mile from a public park, conservation area or public recreation area; half a mile from any occupied structure; 1,000 feet from any animal feeding operation or facility; 1,000 feet from any electric power generating facility with a nameplate capacity of 5MW or more, an electric transmission line operating at 69kV or higher, an electric transmission substation, a public drinking water treatment plant, or a public wastewater treatment plant; and at least 200 feet from any private water supply wells.
Companies filing for a permit would be required to submit all required forms prescribed by the County Zoning Administrator; a complete copy of the application for a permit filed with the Iowa Utilities Board; a map identifying each proposed crossing of a county road or county property and another map identifying each crossing of conservation areas or sensitive areas; a map and list containing the names and addresses of all affected persons in the county; a set of plans and specifications showing the dimensions and locations of the pipeline; a copy of the standard or template independent agreement the company would propose to execute with property owners in the county; an emergency response and hazard mitigation plan; all applicable fees; and a statement identifying any confidential information in the application and a request to withhold such information from the public, according to the document.
Property owners filing for a permit would be required to submit all required forms prescribed by the County Zoning Administrator, a copy of the independent agreement the property owners intends to execute with the pipeline company, including a map and legal description of the proposed line location and statement of verification of compliance with the separation requirements, and all applicable fees.
After having a permit verified, the County Board of Adjustment shall set the date of a public hearing in Bremer County for the granting of a conditional use permit to the pipeline company. Once the hearing’s date is set, the Board of Adjustment shall publish a notice in a local newspaper, and the pipeline company shall send notice of each scheduled public hearing to each affected person identified in the application. There will not be a public hearing required for property owners applying for a conditional use permit.
The Board of Adjustment will then consider the application at a regular meeting, and, if it determines that all applicable standards are met, will issue a permit. The burden of establishing that all applicable standards are met falls on the applicant. A conditional use permit is non-transferable, and any pipeline company, or its successors in interest, shall apply for a new conditional use permit whenever the hazardous pipeline is transferred or its use is materially or substantially changed or altered.
Similar ordinances, such as those in Story and Shelby counties, have been challenged by pipeline companies in court, according to reporting by Iowa Capital Dispatch.