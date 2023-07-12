Bremer County Recorder’s office will be closed on Wednesday, July 26 for all-staff training outside the office. Normal hours will resume on July 27. Sorry for any inconveniences this may cause. The more we learn the better we serve.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
71°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 89%
- Cloud Coverage: 44%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:43:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:47:42 PM
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.