The number of arrests made by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was down nearly 19% in 2022 compared to 2021, though it remained higher than the numbers from 2020, according to a press release from Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.
The local sheriff’s office made 230 arrests in 2022, noticeably down from 2021’s total of 283 arrests.
“That can be attributed to the decreased number of calls for service and decrease of the number of offenses reported,” Pickett said in the press release. “You can also see that the number of calls that our dispatch center received went down as well in 2022 compared to 2021.”
The sheriff’s office received 7,803 calls for service and 22,751 total dispatch center calls in 2022 compared to 8,087 calls for service and 23,105 total dispatch center calls in 2021.
Traffic accidents were all slightly decreased from a year before as well, with fatal traffic accidents dropping from six in 2021 to one in 2022; personal injury accidents dropping from 25 in 2021 to 22 in 2022; property damage accidents dropping from 70 in 2021 to 60 in 2022 and car deer accidents dropping from 163 in 2021 to 159 in 2022.
“The goal is to have zero fatal accidents some year,” Pickett said.
Traffic stops were up slightly from the previous calendar year with 4,049 being made in 2022 compared to 3,985 made in 2021. Likewise, citations issued saw an increase with 3,741 in 2022 to 3,606 in 2021, and civil processes went up to 1,199 in 2022 from 1,062 in 2021. Pickett noted that with more people leaving their homes since the height of the pandemic, the sheriff’s office has seen an increase in the number of drunk drivers they pull over at high speeds, sometimes even exceeding 100 miles per hour, he told Waverly Newspapers in an interview following the report.
“We did have a slight decrease in our jail daily population as well,” Pickett said. “We had an increase in jail bookings but that has a lot to do with the number of federal inmates that we book in and out of our jail. We also had a decrease in the number of arrests this year and that can be attributed to the decreased number of calls that the Sheriff’s Office had and that would affect our jail daily population as well.”
There were 961 jail bookings in 2022 compared to 946 jail bookings in 2021. He told Waverly Newspapers that he expects these numbers to continue to increase.
The most common offenses in 2022 were OWI, with 61 cases, drug/narc violations with 50 cases and drug equipment violations with 25 cases. These were also the three most common offenses in 2021, but all three categories saw a decrease in their totals from the previous year. There had been 63 OWI cases, 69 drug/narc violations and 37 drug equipment violations in 2021.
“It was more random luck I would say,” Pickett told Waverly Newspapers in regards to declines in numbers of specific kinds of offenses. “Our numbers of traffic stops are very high, and a lot of our arrests come from traffic stops. There’s really no rhyme or reason for the fluctuation of these numbers.”