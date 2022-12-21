Waverly is due for some rough winter weather at the end of the week, and Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett urges locals to be wary about any travels on Thursday or Friday, as the conditions will be dangerous to get stuck in.
“We will try in every way we can to reach people,” Pickett told Waverly Newspapers on Thursday. “If it gets to the point where travel is not recommended, we would appreciate if people wouldn’t venture, in most of those cases. It not only jeopardizes their lives, it jeopardizes other people’s too, and our lives if we’re trying to get out there to see them. We don’t want them to sit out there and freeze either.”
According to the National Weather Service’s forecast for Bremer County, Thursday morning holds a 50 percent chance of snow, with areas of blowing snow. It should be blustery, and much colder than usual, with highs around 1 below, which could fall to as lows as 4 below in the afternoon and 9 below at night. Wind chill temperatures could go as low as 40 below, through Friday.
“It sounds like with weather we have coming, if it’s all accurate, the visibility is gonna be horrible, it sounds like its gonna be almost blinding conditions,” Pickett said. “They’ve not turned it into blizzard condition, but they’re talking about it.”
Despite snow in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday, Pickett stressed that the greatest danger posed comes from the below-zero temperatures.
“They’re saying it’s not the amount of the snow in this case, it’s the amount of the wind,” Pickett said. “Make sure you dress plenty warm, you take extra clothes, extra gloves, etc. if you are out and about, in case you do get stranded. Make sure, obviously, that you have a full tank of fuel so in case you do get stranded you can at least stay warm, and make sure your exhaust is not plugged.”
Drivers can also help themselves stay safe in the weather by making sure they leave extra time to reach their destinations, and by not putting on cruise control, which can cause a person to lose control if they hit a slippery patch of road, Pickett said.
The City of Waverly will be operating as usual, with no changed hours, according to Waverly’s City Clerk, Carla Guyer.
Anyone looking to check ahead on road conditions can do so by calling 511.