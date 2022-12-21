Truck on side of road

Drivers can also help themselves stay safe in the weather by making sure they leave extra time to reach their destinations, and by not putting on cruise control, which can cause a person to lose control if they hit a slippery patch of road, Pickett said. A semi fell into the median on Friday as snow and fog posed dangers to drivers.

 ANELIA K. DIMITROVA/

Waverly is due for some rough winter weather at the end of the week, and Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett urges locals to be wary about any travels on Thursday or Friday, as the conditions will be dangerous to get stuck in.

“We will try in every way we can to reach people,” Pickett told Waverly Newspapers on Thursday. “If it gets to the point where travel is not recommended, we would appreciate if people wouldn’t venture, in most of those cases. It not only jeopardizes their lives, it jeopardizes other people’s too, and our lives if we’re trying to get out there to see them. We don’t want them to sit out there and freeze either.”