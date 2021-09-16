The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP). This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our fifth wave for this sTEP grant was conducted Aug. 20-Sept. 6 over the Labor Day weekend. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had two arrests and one warning for OWI, one citation and one warning for no seatbelt, one citation for no child restraint, 169 citations and 28 warnings for speed violations, two citations for stop sign/light violations, one citation for texting, 10 citations for driving without a license, nine citations for suspended or revoked, eight citations and 12 warnings for registration, one citation and 26 warnings for no proof of Insurance, eight citations and four warnings for dark windows, one citation and 21 warnings for equipment violations, and 10 citations and 10 warnings for other traffic violations.
In addition there were two arrest warrants served, three felony arrests, eight narcotics arrests, three interdiction/Cannie searches, 11 motorists assisted, and nine property damage accidents investigated.
We hope that everyone had an enjoyable Labor Day and a great Summer. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage everyone to buckle up, slow down and don’t drink and drive. We hope everyone as a safe and enjoyable transition from Summer to Fall.