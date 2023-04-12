The Bremer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to move their meeting day from Monday to Tuesday, changing a long-standing tradition.
It will take effect on May 1.
The decision was prompted by the request of department heads, Supervisor Corey Cerwinske told Waverly Newspapers.
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt said that he brought up the idea several years ago, but it did not get traction at that time.
When it was revisited recently, it had the enthusiastic support of several department heads, the auditor and the county finance director among others.
Hildebrandt said the new schedule would allow the board to accommodate issues that have transpired over the weekend.
“When I was sheriff, Monday was a very busy day,” Hildebrandt said, noting that if he had to appear before the board, it was challenging.
He added that a Tuesday meeting day would also allow department heads to focus on getting the week off to a good start in their respective areas and then, if need be, appear before the board.
Hildebrandt added that Monday is also a court day, making it hard for the county attorney to be present as well.
The agenda will go out on Monday morning, in compliance with the law, allowing for 24 hours of posting.
“It works better for citizens also, if they have something new that happens on the weekend, they will be able to come in on Tuesday morning,” Hildebrandt said.