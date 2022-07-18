The Bremer County Board of Supervisors discussed Monday whether to file a written response to a proposed 1,300-mile liquid carbon dioxide sequestration pipeline proposed by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC. The board slated to discuss the matter again at their Aug. 1 meeting.
Supervisors Board Chair Dewey Hildebrandt told Monday’s meeting he spoke with supervisors from both Butler and Buchanan counties on the proposed Navigator carbon pipeline project. The proposed project route goes through Bremer County, among many others.
Navigator has set informational meetings in nearby counties, Hildebrandt said. Meeting details, per the state utilities board, will be:
In Buchanan County at 6 p.m. Aug. 22, at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence.
In Fayette County at noon Aug. 23, at The Coliseum, 101 First St. S.W., Oelwein.
In Bremer County at 6 p.m. Aug. 23, at The Centre Hall, 1211 Fourth St. S.W., Waverly.
And in Butler County at noon Aug. 24, at the Greene Community Center, 202 W. South St., Greene.
Many county boards of supervisors have joined individuals and private entities in filing written objections to the pipeline with the Iowa Utilities Board.
“Butler County sent a letter of objection,” Hildebrandt said, “to the pipeline.”
Hildebrandt added more from the conversation that was not in their objection letter.
“They spoke with Speaker (Pat) Grassley and tried to get the House to pass a one-year moratorium. That did not move in the House, but there was significant support.
“They pointed out … if you hire a private engineer, it’s only for private lands. The county engineer will still be responsible 100% for all coverage of public lands — so any conservation land or crossing of roads or highways, it will be the responsibility of our engineer to make certain that things are done accurately.”
As of Monday some 135 written objections were posted, including from the county supervisors of Buena Vista, Butler, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Franklin, Iowa, Keokuk, Kossuth, Lee, Linn, Lion, Mahaska, Osceola, Palo Alto, Poweshiek, Sioux, Story and Webster.
“We can do a letter of objection at any time,” Hildebrandt said.
Supervisor Ken Kammeyer wanted to know what was the main reason others were opposing the pipeline.
“They are not going to begin hiring an engineer,” Hildebrandt said adding, “That’s Butler.
“Haven’t even had a conversation to begin hiring an engineer, until absolutely forced to hire an engineer because they certainly don’t want to give the impression they’re supporting the project.”
Hidebrandt then shared comments from also-unnamed Buchanan County officials.
“Buchanan — their zoning department has looked at it a little bit, but they have not hired an engineer, and they have had no conversation about hiring an engineer,” he said. “Again waiting to be forced to.
“I recommend the same thing for us,” Hildebrandt said. “Let’s hold off. Why would we want to hire an engineer. We don’t know if we support or object to the project until you have more detail.
Hildebrandt suggested putting on the agenda to consider a letter of objection to the project.
Supervisor Tim Neil said he would be in Des Moines all next week, so it was slated for two weeks out, Monday, Aug. 1.
“My objection would be to the eminent domain concern,” Hildebrandt said in discussion. “I think that we should stand very strongly against private industry utilizing eminent domain to go through people’s property that object to having private industry go through their property.
“Eminent domain has always, in my mind, been a tool that government can use to secure property where necessary and where it benefits all individuals. Allowing a pipeline to do it, does that begin that slippery slope of any private industry saying, I need to go through Shelly Wolf’s farm property to get water to my livestock on the other side.”
Neil chimed in.
“So were they allowed to use eminent domain like when they put the natural gas pipeline through?” Neil asked. “Did there seem to be some objection there too, or was that one of those public vehicles?”
Hildebrandt was unsure: “Couldn’t tell you.”
Kammeyer wanted to correct a quote in a Waverly Newspapers story last week about the pipeline, from a phone interview.
“I said the PROCESS needs to take place,” Kammeyer said.
BUTLER COUNTY LETTER
The Butler County Board’s objection to the pipeline project was filed with the Iowa Utilities Board on Feb. 17.
It reads in part:
“We agree with those who object to the disruption of our agricultural economy to install a pipeline that seeks to benefit private business…
“The pipeline does not provide a direct benefit to the public,” the Butler County Board continued. “Unlike an oil pipeline, the transmission of carbon dioxide to a sequestration side does not involve moving a product which will end up with the consumer.”
“The other benefit argued is financial… The information provided about the financial benefit to the producers of the carbon dioxide pipeline indicates the financial benefit is not from a reduction in any const associated with the production of a consumable product, but from government payments. These government payments are a burden upon the taxpayers and may outweigh any potential financial benefit realized by the public…
“A final consideration is the route the pipeline includes producers who have not agreed to use the pipeline.”
Documents regarding the proposed Navigator pipeline are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2021-0003.