The Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a resolution making emergency medical services “an essential service in Bremer County.”
The action lays the groundwork to ask voters for additional funding for EMS at an election to be held at a later date, a power that already existed in Iowa Code but was amended in 2021 by the Legislature.
In the resolution, the county says the state code empowers it in “establishment of a Bremer County EMS Advisory Council, and the proposition of a local option income surtax and/or … property tax to fund EMS to be voted upon by Bremer County voters.”
The property tax proposed for EMS cannot exceed 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, per the amended state law.
The adopted resolution will allow for the creation of the EMS advisory council to assist in researching and assessing county service needs and guiding implementation.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, when she signed Iowa Senate File 615 on June 9, 2021, amended an existing state law giving “Iowa counties the ability declare EMS an essential service for their respective county, thereby making it possible to propose additional funding sources for EMS to the county’s voters at an election.”
The new law amends in part an Iowa Code section on “optional taxes for emergency medical services.” Section 422D.1 covers their “authorization — election — imposition and repeal — [and] use of revenues.”
County boards could already offer for voter approval a local option income surtax or a property tax for use in emergency medical services under the law. The June amendment limits the countywide property tax to “not to exceed 75 cents per $1,000 assessed value.”
It also requires the county resolution declaring EMS an “essential service” to be voted on for approval at two meetings prior to the meeting at which the resolution is approved by a majority recorded vote. Prior Bremer County Board of Supervisors votes on the matter were held Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.
Each county adopting the resolution is directed to coordinate with local EMS agencies to establish an advisory council, to assess the service needs of the county and guide their implementation.
The EMS advisory council will be tasked with recommending to the board of supervisors an amount of funding to be specified on the ballot.
For the 11 most most populous counties, like the neighboring Black Hawk County, voters can approve the levy every 10 years.
However for all the rest of the state, the levy will be in place for 15 years.
This applies Bremer County. It has 24,988 residents as per the 2020 U.S. Census and is the 26th most populous county.
If voters pass the EMS taxes as proposed, the EMS advisory council shall annually report, assessing the service.
COUNTY RATIONALE
Per the resolution, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors has the authority under Iowa Code 331.301(1) to “…exercise any power and perform any function it deems appropriate to protect and preserve the rights, privileges, and property of the county or of its residents, and to preserve and improve the peace, safety, health, welfare, comfort, and convenience of its residents.”
It continues, “Bremer County supports EMS to its residents and seeks to provide Emergency Medical Services to all its citizens and visitors; and ... ensuring efficient and effective EMS coverage is essential for maintaining the health and welfare of its residents.”
Several stakeholders attended the Dec. 27 meeting, including Kip Ladage, Emergency Management, safety and risk manager; Jim Schutte, Mary Ventullo, Heidi Solheim and Derrick Huet.
DEC. 20 WAVERLY COUNCIL
COMMENTS ON EMS
At the Dec. 20 Waverly City Council meeting, at-large council member Ann Rathe mentioned the Bremer County Board of Supervisors discussion about EMS as essential services.
“The Board of Supervisors had a lot of input from the community in favor of this — and so they are also in favor of it coming before the voters as a referendum, as to whether we can tax to provide that service,” Rathe said.
“The Waverly Health Center currently subsidizes the ambulance service to a large degree and also provides ambulance services for other counties in the area that unfortunately cannot staff a volunteer ambulance corps.
“So I think this is a really important issue, so I hope the public ... will come out and support it when the time comes,” Rathe said.
Moments later, council member Julie Meyers echoed Rathe’s comments.
“This is an issue that I think has been under most of our radar for a long time,” Meyers said. “Our EMS services in rural Iowa are at a breaking point. It really is truly life or death matters, and I think we don’t pay attention to it until we need them.
“And there are frequent cases in our outlying communities where they don’t have anybody to respond to medical emergencies, and consequently the Waverly crews are getting pulled to those communities to cover for them. And it’s going to be really important when it comes to a public vote that everybody supports maintaining the services that we’ve got.”
In a Facebook post last week, Mayor Adam Hoffman, who at one point was among first responders as a member of law enforcement, advocated for recognizing EMS as an essential service. In the Dec. 30 post, Hoffman re-shared his own 2019 post and added that “the lack of public funding in recent years would eventually lead to the demise of many rural (EMS) services if not addressed soon.”