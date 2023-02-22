An attorney for the Bremer County Board of Supervisors heard comments from a pipeline company spokesman at the second reading of a proposed ordinance to restrict land use for hazardous liquid pipelines like the liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline Navigator CO2 Ventures has proposed to go north of Waverly and Readlyn.
At a hearing at the chambers of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with 13 people signing in as attending, speakers mentioned the safety and eminent domain as concerns for the proposed CO2 pipeline.
After the hearing, the three-member board unanimously passed the second reading of the ordinance.
The third and final reading will be held Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
The pipeline would transport CO2, a co-product of ethanol production, for sale for industrial use and geological storage in Illinois. This activity would also boost the carbon score of ethanol in certain coastal U.S. markets.
Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, the company proposing to build the pipeline in this area, has posted maps showing the corridor where the pipeline is expected to pass through.
A branch would begin in Delaware County, crossing Buchanan County south of Lamont and Hazleton, heading north of Fairbank through Fayette County, north of Readlyn and Waverly in Bremer County, and converge with two other branches between Clarksville and Shell Rock in Butler County.
During Tuesday’s hearing, attorney Tim Whipple of Des Moines-based law firm Ahlers & Cooney, who is retained by the county to update the comprehensive plan related to the proposed pipeline, joined the meeting by phone.
Navigator spokesman Craig Schoenfeld, attending in person, asked about a 180-day or six-month window the ordinance gives for decommissioning and abandonment.
Sometimes the process takes longer “because of the federal and state process of decommissioning and abandonment that we follow through,” Schoenfeld said.
Whipple said the time frame is subject to a request for variance, as are other county ordinances. The attorney drew a distinction between decommissioning and abandonment.
“Things may be ‘to be done’ upon decommissioning,” Whipple said.
“The abandonment provisions only kick in once the federal jurisdiction of the pipeline has ended, because it’s been jurisdiction-released if you will — it’s no longer operational. They’ll have to deal with things that are now left in the ground and not being used.”
Schoenfeld asked whether the decommissioning and abandonment section mandates removal of the pipe.
Especially where a pipeline is crossing environmentally sensitive areas, the spokesman for Navigator explained, the federal government won’t let the company remove it “because you’re doing more disturbance the second time,” Schoenfeld said.
“We’ll leave that in the ground,” Schoenfeld said.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration requires an inert gas or substance be in the abandoned pipe.
“Our permit is conditioned on CO2 only, that’s what those federal and state permits would require, so there’s nothing else that’s going to be in there,” Schoenfeld said.
Whipple replied, “No. 3 under that provision says the property owners shall not be required to have that pipeline removed.”
“The intent is to empower the landowners to make that decision,” Whipple said.
Feb. 21 Public Hearing
At the hearing, one commenter attributed the “low turnout” to a hearing on a hazardous liquid pipeline-related eminent domain bill in Des Moines that day.
In a bill that cleared the House judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday, House File 368, landowners along 90% of an interstate pipeline’s route would have to grant voluntary access before developers could get state officials’ permission to invoke eminent domain for the rest of the route for compensation.
Iowans impacted by the proposed hazardous carbon pipelines rallied at the Capitol Tuesday, alongside lawmakers and advocates, calling for a ban on eminent domain for the projects. Advocacy group, Food and Water Watch reported Tuesday that 300 impacted landowners joined that day’s rally.
At the Tuesday hearing, attendee Penny Kohagen spoke about prior discussions of the ordinance, and about a heritage farm by Readlyn that has been in her family for 150 years.
“I can speak to that personally because it goes right through our farm. Our family’s lived there for 150 years. The original farms (and) house (are) still on that place,” she said.
“My daughter wished, hoped someday to be able to remodel the old house and live there with her grandchildren and play in the same creek that I played in, my dad played in. But that’s very, very much in jeopardy if that pipeline goes through, because it would come within about 500 feet of our yard. And the creek that we played in is probably less than 300 feet from that pipeline. As farmers, we will cross that pipeline every spring, every fall.”
Attendee Kathy Folkerts was on the Planning and Zoning Commission through the ordinance process and said the commission worked hard to get good information. She credited Whipple and Emergency Management Coordinator Kip Ladage, saying each was “very helpful.”
“I appreciate the fact that you approved it and hope you’ll continue to approve it the way it is,” Folkerts said.
Jo Danielsen, of Denver, chimed in.
“In my estimation, the only good plan is that the pipeline does not go through Iowa. It’s too detrimental to the land,” Danielsen said.
“The ground will no longer be good,” Danielsen said.
“It’s all about making money. It’s not going to do much about changing our carbon imprint on the world.”
Danielsen mentioned a visit with a local lawmaker who “is also against it and says many of the legislators are against it, so why are we this far?” Danielsen asked.
Other elected officials attended the hearing, including Sheriff Dan Pickett, who spoke about an eminent domain issue in Minnesota. Waverly Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers and Bremer County Attorney Darius Robinson attended but did not speak.
SETBACKS
Minimum separation distances from a hazardous liquid pipeline, as read at Planning and Zoning Dec. 6, are:
Not less than 2 miles from an incorporated city.
Not less than one-half mile from:
• any occupied structure used for residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes at any time during the 12 months preceding an application for a conditional use permit;
•a church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility or hospital;
•a public park, (county) conservation area, sensitive area (designated in Bremer County’s Floodplain Overlay District Ordinance 22-08), or public recreation area.
Not less than 1,000 feet from:
•any animal feeding operation or facility;
•any electric power generating facility (5MW or more), an electric transmission line (69kV or higher), an electric transmission substation, a public drinking water treatment plant, or a public wastewater treatment plant.
Not less than 200 feet from private water supply wells.