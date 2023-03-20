Plans to expand the Bremer County Courthouse have been revised and a new architectural firm has been hired to move forward with the project.
“It’s on hold for now,” said Ken Kammeyer, the chair of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors. “We want to make sure that we have our wants and needs in order before we go any further.”
The board hired I&S Group of Waterloo as the architect that would develop the expansion project. The first phase of the project, the design schematics, will cost $70,000, according to the agreement between the board and the firm.
The contracted parts of the addition and renovation include the basement and first floor of the courthouse. The goal is to increase office and public room spaces, according to the contract.
A public room with a capacity for 125 persons is to be added with an immediate access from the outside as well as a restroom. The current conference room on the first floor, which is used for public meetings occasionally, is small and accessible only by walking through the courthouse, which renders it inoperable after office hours.
The project is also expected to fix the south side entrance of the courthouse, as well as the steps, landing area and the landscape.
A maintenance garage would be added to store vehicles, as the current garage is small and can not accommodate the county vehicles.
Another issue the project is expected to address is the problematic parking around the courthouse.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said parking has been a problem for a long time.
She added that the lack of direct street access for the meeting room became an issue during the 2020 election cycle when the county had to move elections to the stand-alone building of the former Mauer Eye Center at 124 Second Street NE to accommodate absentee voting.
“Times change and the needs change,” Wolf said.
Bremer County Attorney Darius Robinson said the contract with the previous architectural firm, Align Architecture & Planning was “properly terminated,” but he did not know the specifics of the “board’s displeasure” since the situation happened before Robinson took office.
Dewey Hildebrandt, one of the supervisors, said with the new contract, he is hopeful that the project will start moving forward.
“We are starting over,” he said.