The Bremer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to file a letter of opposition with the Iowa Utilities Board regarding a proposed carbon capture pipeline, which is projected to run through the county, among other areas in the state.
Chair Dewey Hildebrandt said the board and landowners along the proposed route had received a packet from Navigator, the company proposing to build a 1,300-mile-long pipeline across five states called the Heartland Greenway Project.
The packet contains an overview of the project, benefits, maps and a timeline, along with answers to frequently asked questions, among other things. It also encourages recipients to attend an informational meeting, where additional details will be shared and the “information regarding the legal rights of affected owners will be presented.”
In Bremer County, the meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23, at the Centre Hall at 1211 Fourth St. SW in Waverly.
What’s in the packet:
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf had made extra copies of the packet received by the board to enable public access. Printed copies were available.
The letter states that the pipeline will “materially reduce participants’ footprint and further the global goal of carbon neutrality.”
In an overview of the project, the packet lists the following impacts in three categories: reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, strengthening of communities and crop yield sustainability.
In the first category, the letter, dated July 18, 2022, states that the “carbon offset will be the equivalent to the emissions of 3.2M passenger cars driven annually.”
Under the second category, the letter notes that the project strengthens communities by creating “jobs and increases tax revenue to local communities and counties over the footprint and life of the project.”
And under crop yield sustainability, the letter says that the project adds “value to the agricultural supply chain by increasing the marketability and viability of biofuels such as ethanol.”
Other economic benefits listed by the company are also summed up in the packet. Among them are property tax revenue for communities and counties; the projected addition of 8,000 new union and non-union jobs during the construction of the pipeline in Iowa; the addition of an estimated 80 new permanent jobs along the route of the pipeline; and “increased viability and competitiveness of value-added ag products like biofuels and the ag feedstock they are produced from.”
The timeline listed in the packet is for Spring ‘22 and Fall ‘23 for the company to carry out due diligence, environmental permitting, engineering design and right-of-way acquisition, then in the Spring of ‘24 and Summer of ‘25 to construct the pipeline, and do restoration and commissioning.
What happened at the Aug. 1 board meeting:
At the Aug. 1 meeting, Hildebrandt, the board chair, said that the main reason for his opposition is based on the use of eminent domain.
“That’s not appropriate in this case,” Hildebrandt said of the use of eminent domain.
In agreement with the rationale, Supervisor Tim Neil, the board’s vice-chair, said: “Eminent domain is for public use.”
“Public good,” Supervisor Ken Kammeyer said.
The supervisors had prepared a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board in opposition to the project.
In it, they urged the IUB to deny the use of eminent domain.
“We believe one of our most important responsibilities as public officials is to promote the general welfare and we strive to protect the rights of others,” the letter reads. “We believe we have a duty to protect private property rights, and our local environment, and respectfully request that you deny the use of eminent domain for Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC CO2 pipeline project.” (See full text of the letter below.)
But before they cast their votes, the supervisors invited the two audience members present at the meeting to speak.
Farmers Howard Mueller and Dale Calease stated their opposition to the project.
Mueller, who owns land in Washington and Lafayette townships, urged the supervisors to object, citing a letter from the Butler County Board of Supervisors, parts of which were printed in the July 19 Bremer County Independent under the headline, “Bremer Co. supervisors mull carbon pipeline response.”
Twenty-two county boards of supervisors have filed letters in opposition to the project, according to the Iowa Utilities Board docket.
During the meeting, Hildebrandt stood up from behind his desk and handed a copy of the Bremer County Board’s letter to Mueller.
Upon examining it, Mueller commended the supervisors for their decision and for the eloquence of the letter.
“It opens the door for further discussion, on the 23rd of Aug., we will see what happens,” Mueller said. “I see that you have mulled considerably as the paper (Waverly Newspapers) suggested you would be doing.”
Hildebrandt said that in writing the letter, the board considered the packet from Navigator and the responses from other counties, among other feedback.
“It’s not an easy, just an open-and-shut case,” Hildebrandt added. “There’s some benefits of ethanol and the plants that produce it, especially to our rural farmers, so we got that in mind and that consideration to be aware of as well, but ultimately, still in my mind, it comes down to this: how could you possibly justify the use of eminent domain for this purpose?”
Hildebrandt added that safety is another concern.
“It’s not totally safe,” Hilderbandt said.
In the packet, under a FAQ heading, “Are pipelines safe?” the company provides the following information:
“Pipelines are among the safest, most environmentally friendly, and reliable methods of transporting products we use every day. The Heartland Greenway will be regulated by both state and federal agencies to ensure compliance during design, construction, and operation.”
Calease, 78, whose farm is north of Waverly, told Waverly Newspapers afterwards that the map included in the package was confusing.
“There’s no township names or section numbers in what was sent to us,” he said.
Mueller, 90, elaborated on his opposition after the meeting.
“We all have done the arithmetic,” Mueller said. “There’s no way we would get re-paid for what’s going to happen. It’s impossible to put a price tag on rural soil. It will cause permanent damage to the soil structure, it would be virtually impossible to properly repair the damage that would be done to a tiled field.
“Nobody who appreciates ‘dirt’ or productivity would agree to that,” Mueller continued. “We use the term ‘dirt’ because we are farmers, the urban population would understand ‘soil.’”
The text of the letter:
“The Bremer County Board of Supervisors submits this letter in opposition to the use of eminent domain by Navigator Heartland, LLC, Greenway Co2 pipeline project.
“Bremer County strives to enhance the quality of life for the people in our county. The pipeline that is proposed to run through nearly the center of our county does not do that. The careful use of eminent domain may be appropriate in certain cases for public use, public purpose, or public improvement. However, the unrestricted and inappropriate use of eminent domain threatens and undermines private property rights.
“The use of government’s authority to take private property for public use should be limited to projects that serve the entire public. The Navigator project claims that carbon capture and storage serves the entire public by promoting efforts to achieve climate goals. However, unlike regulated utilities, the pipeline is not granted a franchise to provide a service that benefits the entire public in a service area. In fact, it seems the pipeline project will exclusively benefit private companies without providing a public service.
“Bremer County also strives to protect our land use and its sustainability for agricultural purposes throughout the area. We are concerned about the proper and full restoration of agricultural land following pipeline construction, interference with proper drainage, the effects of pipeline construction on long-term soil health, and other possible negative environmental impacts. We are also concerned that the loss of economic value on residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land used by the pipeline will be long-term, not just temporary.
“We believe one of our most important responsibilities as public officials is to promote the general welfare and we strive to protect the rights of others. We believe we have a duty to protect private property rights, and our local environment, and respectfully request that you deny the use of eminent domain for Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC CO2 pipeline project. We appreciate your attention and consideration of our positions.
“Sincerely
“Ken Kammeyer
“Dewey L. Hildebrandt, Chair
“Timothy Neil, Vice-Chair