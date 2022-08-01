carbon pipeline-howard Mueller, Dalke Calease

Bremer County farmers Dale Calease, left, and Howard Mueller reviewed the packet they had received regarding the Heartland Greenway Project after the meeting as they explained their opposition to it.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

The Bremer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to file a letter of opposition with the Iowa Utilities Board regarding a proposed carbon capture pipeline, which is projected to run through the county, among other areas in the state.

Chair Dewey Hildebrandt said the board and landowners along the proposed route had received a packet from Navigator, the company proposing to build a 1,300-mile-long pipeline across five states called the Heartland Greenway Project.