Bremer County will be hosting a reception for its three outgoing Elected Officials on Tuesday, December 20th. The event will be held from 3:00pm to 5:30pm at the Waverly Civic Center in Waverly. This will be a public event and any Bremer County resident is invited to attend.
Kasey Wadding – Kasey started his career with Bremer County on January 1, 1999 as the Bremer County Attorney. Kasey will be leaving office with 24 years of service to Bremer County.
Susan Shonka – Sue started her career with Bremer County on March 22, 1999 as a Clerk in the Treasurer’s Office. On January 1, 2007, Sue took office as Bremer County Treasurer. Sue will be leaving office with over 23 years of service to Bremer County.
Timothy Neil – Tim started his career with Bremer County on January 1, 2011 as the District 2 Bremer County Supervisor. Tim will be leaving office with 12 years of service to Bremer County.