Absentee voting started Wednesday, Oct. 19, and will continue until Nov. 7. Ballots may be cast in-person at the Bremer County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On election day, Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The absentee voting location, which is on the first floor of the courthouse, in the meeting room, will also be open for in-person voting on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.