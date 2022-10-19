Absentee voting started Wednesday, Oct. 19, and will continue until Nov. 7. Ballots may be cast in-person at the Bremer County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On election day, Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The absentee voting location, which is on the first floor of the courthouse, in the meeting room, will also be open for in-person voting on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shortly before noon, on Wednesday, 60 county voters had cast in-person ballots at the Bremer County Courthouse.
Meanwhile, a clerk in the auditor’s office wheeled out boxes with envelopes stuffed with absentee ballots and they were taken to the post office to be mailed.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said that a total of 1,186 absentee ballots would be mailed on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Elections Susi LaRue said voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be returned by the time polls close on election day, Nov. 8. Ballots may be dropped at the ballot dropbox on the north side of the courthouse, hand delivered, or mailed through the post office. Mailed ballots must arrive before the close of polls on Nov. 8.
Wolf, the auditor, said that between 75 and 80 election workers will staff the 14 voting locations in Bremer County on Nov. 8.
She added that she had asked the Secretary of State’s office to mail voters in the county a postcard with information about their respective polling places for election day in order to ensure that voters have the right locations. The information is also available on the Bremer County Auditor’s website.
In the courthouse on Wednesday, many of the voters thanked the two election workers.
One voter who called the auditor’s office to inquire about the election earlier in the day, took the time to thank the workers at the end of the call, making an impression on them and brightening their day.
“Local voters are courteous,” Mary Dietz, one of the election workers, said.