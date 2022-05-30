Dolls & Dollhouses and Restoring Old Dolls will be shared by Becky Metcalf at her home at 1231 Garden Ave, Plainfield, IA (2 mile east and 1 ½ mile north of Horton) at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 4. This Summer Field Trip of the Bremer County Genealogical Society is open to all. Following the tour, interested persons may have lunch at Cliffs in Horton. For further information, contact Mary Buls at 319-276-4753.
Bremer Country Historical Society set for summer field trip
Anelia Dimitrova
