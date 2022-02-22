Open to the general public, the popular annual Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch is coming to the Waverly Fairgrounds in the 4-H building on Sunday, March 13.
We will be serving from 8 a.m.-noon. With up to 20 grills cooking, the waiting lines should not be too long, but your personal omelet will personally made by your very own “Celebrity Chef.” Also included in the brunch will be baked goods, fruit, and drinks. Bring the family give yourself the morning off.
The free will donations from the omelet brunch, plus proceeds from a silent auction will go towards supporting the large Bremer County 4-H program. There are approximately 225 4-H and/or young Clover Members active in the Bremer County 4-H program, with projects in numerous projects ranging from dealing with livestock to STEM.
For more information on the Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch, contact Bremer ISU Extension 4-H Youth Coordinator Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at 319-882-4275, or nicolert@iastate.edu.