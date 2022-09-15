On Monday, Oct. 3, Bremer County 4-H will host a “Nacho Average 4-H Night” from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach Office in Tripoli. A presentation will be given by Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch, County Youth Coordinator, at 6 p.m. to start off the evening. Following the presentation will be an Open House with activities, food, meet and greets, and giveaways. Each area club will be present with a “stop” on the 4-H tour.

“Our 4-H Night is a great opportunity for families and youth to learn more about what 4-H has to offer!” Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch shares, “Whether you are a new 4-H family, thinking about joining 4-H, transitioning from Clover Kid to 4-Her, or wanting to learn more about 4-H, this night is for you!”