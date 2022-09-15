On Monday, Oct. 3, Bremer County 4-H will host a “Nacho Average 4-H Night” from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach Office in Tripoli. A presentation will be given by Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch, County Youth Coordinator, at 6 p.m. to start off the evening. Following the presentation will be an Open House with activities, food, meet and greets, and giveaways. Each area club will be present with a “stop” on the 4-H tour.
“Our 4-H Night is a great opportunity for families and youth to learn more about what 4-H has to offer!” Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch shares, “Whether you are a new 4-H family, thinking about joining 4-H, transitioning from Clover Kid to 4-Her, or wanting to learn more about 4-H, this night is for you!”
One of Nicole’s favorite parts of the night is the meet and greet potential. “We have eleven 4-H Clubs in Bremer County. Our 4-H Night will give families the opportunity to meet leaders and members from each club, along with allowing time to chat with them. We want 4-Hers to feel welcome and enjoy their 4-H club experiences! Finding a club they are excited to be a part of and comfortable in is part of that experience.”
When asked who 4-H is for, Nicole stated, “Everyone. 4-H has the stereotype of being for farmers’ kids or only those who want to show livestock. While we do have many farming families in 4-H, and livestock is a large part of fair, 4-H is so much more than that! We have five priority areas we focus on in 4-H: STEM, Leadership & Civic Engagement, Healthy Living, Art & Communication, and Ag & Natural Resources. These areas help guide our programing and areas of interest for youth. 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, serving over 6 million youth. 4-H is really for everyone!”
If you have questions about joining 4-H or how you can support 4-H in Bremer County, call Nicole at the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at (319) 882-4275 or email xbremer@iastate.edu .