“Horse Around” with 4-H on Sunday, March 19 to learn more about the horse program in Bremer County. This Open House is hosted by Bremer County’s 4-H Horse Committee at the 4-H Building at the Bremer County Fair Grounds in Waverly from 1:30PM-4PM.
Non-members and current 4-H members are welcome to attend this fun event. Learn about being a horse exhibitor at the Bremer County Fair and opportunities that are available in 4-H. Don’t own a horse? Information will be available on horse leasing for 4-H members. Youth in grades 4th-12th are eligible to show horses at the 2023 Bremer County Fair. K-12th graders are welcome to this event to learn more about the program and 4-H!
For more information, contact ISU Extension and Outreach, Bremer County at 319-882-4275 or email nicolert@iastate.edu.