The Bremer County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office will be hosting a “New 4-H Family Night” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Extension Office in Tripoli.
This event will allow new, current and/or potential 4-H families to learn more about the 4-H program, participation options, and opportunities 4-H has to offer youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet extension staff, 4-H leaders and other 4-H families.
Youth activities and snacks will be provided. RSVPs appreciated but not required. For more information or questions, please contact Nicole at the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at 319-882-4275 or via email at xbremer@iastate.edu.