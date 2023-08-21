The Bremer County 911 Board continues to host a series of informational meetings to discuss a public safety communication system upgrade. The current radio system used by local law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS providers, along with other agencies, has become obsolete — placing users at risk.

Informational meetings will be held in each community to explain the project, including funding of the project through county bonding. All citizens are encouraged to attend a meeting anywhere in the county.

This updated information includes the location of the Readlyn meeting.

The meeting schedule and locations are:

August 22

Waverly — Civic Center

August 24

Sumner – SEMS Building

August 29

Tripoli – City Hall

August 31

Readlyn – Readlyn Elementary School

September 5

Frederika – Community Building

September 7

Plainfield – Library Meeting Room

Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tags