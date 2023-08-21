The Bremer County 911 Board continues to host a series of informational meetings to discuss a public safety communication system upgrade. The current radio system used by local law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS providers, along with other agencies, has become obsolete — placing users at risk.
Informational meetings will be held in each community to explain the project, including funding of the project through county bonding. All citizens are encouraged to attend a meeting anywhere in the county.
This updated information includes the location of the Readlyn meeting.
The meeting schedule and locations are:
August 22
Waverly — Civic Center
August 24
Sumner – SEMS Building
August 29
Tripoli – City Hall
August 31
Readlyn – Readlyn Elementary School
September 5
Frederika – Community Building
September 7
Plainfield – Library Meeting Room
Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.