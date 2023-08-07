The Bremer County 911 Board will be hosting a series of informational meetings to discuss a public safety communication system upgrade. The current radio system used by local law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS providers, along with other agencies, has become obsolete — placing users at risk.
Informational meetings will be held in each community to explain the project, including funding of the project through county bonding. All citizens are encouraged to attend a meeting anywhere in the county.
The meeting schedule and locations are:
August 15 — Denver — City Hall/Community Room
August 17 — Janesville – Riviera Roose
August 22 — Waverly — Civic Center
August 24 — Sumner – SEMS Building
August 29 — Tripoli – City Hall
August 31 — Readlyn – TBA (updates will be provided)
September 5 — Frederika – Community Building
September 7 — Plainfield – Library Meeting Room
Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.