The Bremer County 911 Board will be hosting a series of informational meetings to discuss a public safety communication system upgrade. The current radio system used by local law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS providers, along with other agencies, has become obsolete — placing users at risk.

Informational meetings will be held in each community to explain the project, including funding of the project through county bonding. All citizens are encouraged to attend a meeting anywhere in the county.

The meeting schedule and locations are:

August 15 — Denver — City Hall/Community Room

August 17 — Janesville – Riviera Roose

August 22 — Waverly — Civic Center

August 24 — Sumner – SEMS Building

August 29 — Tripoli – City Hall

August 31 — Readlyn – TBA (updates will be provided)

September 5 — Frederika – Community Building

September 7 — Plainfield – Library Meeting Room

Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

