Bremer County’s churches and parishioners will hold a Bible reading marathon Sept. 13-15 on the lawn in front of the Bremer County Courthouse.
The readings will be held between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14 and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 15. Participants are given a passage to read privately, with the goal for the entire volume to be read within the three days.
Organizers believe that the Bible is an important text in the lives of all followers of Jesus, and it should be read and applied in everyday life.
Registration can be made online at https://cpcwaverly.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/951141. For more information, contact Gretchen Armstrong at 319-939-6197.