The Bremer County Board of Supervisors met in session on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in the Waverly Room, Waverly Civic Center, Waverly, Iowa, at 6:30 p.m. Hildebrandt, Neil, Kammeyer present.
Meeting was called to order by Chairman Hildebrandt. Kammeyer moved/Neil second to approve the agenda.
Members of the conjoining governmental bodies and staff who gathered to hear public comment introduced themselves: Bremer County Board of Supervisors, Dewey Hildebrandt, Tim Neil, Ken Kammeyer; Landon Moore, Bremer County Engineer; Butler County Board of Supervisor, Greg Barnett; John Riherd, Butler County Engineer; Shell Rock Mayor, Larry Young; Waverly City Attorney, William D. Werger; IDOT Nick Humpal; INRCOG Transportation Planner, Kyle Durant.
Kammeyer moved/Neil second to open the Public Hearing on the possibility of paving 240th St. between Waverly and Shell Rock. Approximately 30 citizens were present. A majority of those present were in favor of the project stating the road is dangerous as is. It is a heavily travelled road and many motorists speed through that area. Dust, potholes and rumble strips are also an issue. One couple expressed concern of the extremely short distance there will be between the house and road assuming a paved road would widen the foot print. Werger stated that extending city services to develop that area wouldn’t be very easy to accomplish. An over pass bridge, Railroad crossing and other traffic requirements could substantially increase the cost of the project. Adding a bike trail along the route was also discussed. Most in the room suggested the bike trail NOT be on the shoulder of the road if paved.
Neil moved/Kammeyer second to close the Public Hearing.
Neil moved/Kammeyer second to adjourn at 7:30 p.m.
The above and foregoing is a true and correct copy of the minutes and proceedings of a special session of the Aug. 17, 2022 meeting of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors.