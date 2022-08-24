Bremer County Courthouse

The Bremer County Board of Supervisors met in session on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in the Waverly Room, Waverly Civic Center, Waverly, Iowa, at 6:30 p.m. Hildebrandt, Neil, Kammeyer present.

Meeting was called to order by Chairman Hildebrandt. Kammeyer moved/Neil second to approve the agenda.