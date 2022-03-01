The Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association will host their annual banquet on Sunday, March 6 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly.
The social will start at noon and the prime rib meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the meal are $20 each. The 2022 Beef Queen, Princess, and Junior Princess will be crowned at the end of the banquet.
The candidates for the royalty positions are the following:
Addison Buseman is 13 years old and will be running for the Junior Beef Princess title. Addison is the daughter of Justin and Melissa Buseman of Janesville.
Addison is currently in seventh grade at Janesville Community Schools where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, softball, and band. She is also active in 4-H within Bremer County, as well as her youth group at Horton Baptist Church and the Fearless volleyball club.
Addison has assisted the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association at the county and state fair for several years. Addison has shown calves at county fair and assisted her family with caring for their cattle on the farm, as well as preparing cattle for various shows.
Halie Geerts is 17 years old and will be running for the Beef Queen title. Halie is the daughter of Bryan and Mandy Geerts of Waverly.
Halie is currently a junior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is involved in FFA and is a wrestling manager. She is also active in 4-H and Youth County Council within Bremer County.
Halie has shown cattle at the county fair since she was in third grade and enjoys assisting her uncle with his herd of cattle. Halie has gained knowledge about beef cattle from these experiences, and she looks forward to learning more about the beef industry in her future while eventually pursuing a business degree.
Ashley Heine is 15 years old and will be running for the Junior Beef Princess title. Ashley is the daughter of Kent and Dee Heine of Waverly.
Ashley is currently a freshman at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, wrestling, track, and FFA. She is also active in 4-H and with St. Mary’s Catholic Church within Bremer County.
Ashley has enjoyed showing static projects and livestock at both the county and state fair, and she has gained experience caring for cattle by helping her neighbors with their herd. Ashley looks forward to showing a heifer this year while gaining more knowledge about the beef industry.
Lily Mayo is 16 years old and will be running for the Beef Queen title. Lily is the daughter of Dave and Stephanie Mayo of Sumner.
Lily is currently homeschooled and active in Sumner-Fredericksburg High School cross country, track, and Get-A-Grip. She is also active with Faith Evangelical Church, Sumner Community Theater, Sumner Family Aquatic Center, and Sumner Public Library within Bremer County.
Lily has shown cattle in the past through 4-H, and her family currently raises cattle for beef. Lily also loves the outdoors and plans to pursue a career focused on outdoor education after college.
Karissa Oldenburger is 16 years old and will be running for the Beef Queen title. Karissa is the daughter of Seth Klobassa and Jodie Oldenburger of Shell Rock.
Karissa is currently a sophomore at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is involved in volleyball, wrestling, soccer, FFA, and FCCLA. She is also active in 4-H, Youth County Council, and the Dairy Spot Trail Riders within Bremer County.
Karissa shows beef cattle at the county fair and has started a herd of Aberdeen cattle with her dad. Karissa enjoys raising the unique breed and selling them as breeding stock to other Aberdeen breeders, or producing beef for local consumers.