The Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association held their annual banquet on Sunday, March 6 and the 2022 Beef Royalty was crowned.
Congratulations to Karissa Oldenburger on being crowned Queen, Lily Mayo on being crowned Princess, and Ashley Heine on being crowned Junior Princess. The Association looks forward to seeing these ladies represent the beef industry for Bremer county.
The Association would also like to thank all the candidates for participating and supporting the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association.