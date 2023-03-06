2023 Royalty Court

The Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association held their annual banquet on Sunday, Feb. 26 and the 2023 Beef Royalty were crowned. Congratulations to Lily Mayo on being crowned Queen, Madison Hinrichs on being crowned Princess, and Ella Schares on being crowned Junior Princess! The Association looks forward to seeing these ladies represent the beef industry for Bremer County this year. The Association would also like to thank all the candidates and their families for supporting the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association.