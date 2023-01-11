The Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association is in search of young women who are interested in running for the title of 2023 Bremer County Beef Queen, Princess, and Junior Princess. We are now accepting applications from young women who have a passion for the beef industry and are residents of Bremer County. The duties of our royalty court include, but are not limited to:

- working the Cattlemen’s food stand during the Bremer County Fair