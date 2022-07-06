The Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund held its 2022 grant awards celebration at Riviera Roose on June 29, announcing the distribution of $184,157 to 46 projects of organizations serving Bremer County through its 2022 grant cycle.
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund and grant amount is listed below by funding area. Those marked by an asterisk were funded by both the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund. The Bremer County Auditor was funded by only the Readlyn Community Fund and the remaining projects were funded by only the Bremer County Community Foundation.
Arts & Culture
- Wartburg Community Symphony Association, 70th Anniversary Celebration Season, $7,500
- Waverly Chamber Music Series, Music Series 2022-2023, $3,000
Community Betterment
- City of Denver, Library – LED Lighting, $3,000
- City of Frederika, Fire Department – Furnace 2022, $1,314
- City of Frederika, Parks Department – Restroom Enhancement, $1,750
- City of Janesville, New Library – A Community Space for Everyone, $5,000
- City of Plainfield, Library – Bookcase Renovation, $2,250
- City of Sumner, Fire Department – New Hoses, $5,000
- City of Tripoli, Community Club – Repairing Tripoli Welcome Center Roof, $7,000
- City of Tripoli, Fire Department – Polaris Ranger Slide In Unit, $3,000
- City of Tripoli, Parks & Recreation – Indoor Pool Repair and Updates, $2,500
- City of Waverly, Leisure Services – Disc Golf Course, $3,000
- Community Enhancement Organization of Sumner, Summer Sesquicentennial, $5,000
- Denver Volunteer Fire Association, SCBA Grant, $5,000
- Frederika First Responders, Digital Radios, $5,000
- Readlyn Volunteer Firefighters Association, Rescue Truck SCBA Air Pack Upgrade, $7,368
Education & Youth Development
- All in Mentoring, All in Mentoring (AIM), $5,020
- Boy Scouts of America, Winnebago Council, Ingawanis Adventure Base Shotgun Range, $3,200
- Bremer County – Auditor, Sheriff’s Office – Distracted/Drunk Driving Vehicle Simulator, $5,000
- Community Lutheran School – Readlyn, More Nature in Play, $2,000
- Janesville School District, Art Department – Creating and Innovating in the Janesville CSD, $1,748
- Janesville School District, Fine Arts Department – Curtains, $2,500
- Sumner Daycare and Learning Center, Inc., Addressing Daycare Desert in Sumner, $10,000
- Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools, FFA – Greenhouse for Growth, $5,000
- Tripoli Community School District, Elementary – Reading Our Way Through Iowa History, $3,000
- Wapsie Valley Community Schools, Health, Mental Health and Wellness Development, $6,500
Environment & Animal Welfare
- Bremer County Soil and Water Conservation District, Demonstration Prairie Plot, $1,106
- The Larrabee Center, Inc., Trinkets & Togs/The Larrabee Center, $5,000
Health
- Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Auscultation Manikin, $2,000
- City of Plainfield, First Responders – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), $3,000
- Denver Sunset Home, Equipment & Resident Room Updates, $5,000
- Senior Citizens Group of Waverly, Inc., Waverly Senior Center, $2,616
- Tripoli Nursing & Rehab, Resident and Dietary Flooring, $4,000
- Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living, Fruit & Veggie Voucher Program, $3,446
- Waverly Health Center Foundation, WHC Tempus Pro Advanced Life Support Monitors, $5,000
Human Service
- Fostering Families Together, Training Foster Parents and Back to School Event, $2,000
- Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Critical Home Repairs, $5,000
- Iowa Legal Aid, Bremer County Family Stabilization Project, $2,000
- Lutheran Services in Iowa, Families Together II in Bremer County, $2,250
- North Star Community Services, Community Life Engagement Support, $2,000
- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Bremer County Congregate and Home Delivered Meals Program, $5,000
- Northeast Iowa Community Action, Family Services – Food Pantry, Crisis Assistance and Extracurricular Activities Program, $4,000
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Families, $10,000
- Peace United Church of Christ – Waverly, Peace Community Meal, $5,000
- Riverview Center, Crisis Response Program, $3,000
- Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, School Supplies, $2,089
Decisions on grant awards are determined by local committees, which consist of volunteers from Bremer County communities. Bremer County Community Foundation committee members include: Madeleine Ambrose (chair), Lois Buhr, Kristi Demuth, Deb Hanson, Joanne Jones, Jane Juchems, Steve Main, Brain Pins, Tab Ray, Stacie Schroeder and Judi Tripolino. Readlyn Community Fund committee members include: Sharon Davis, Jaci Hogan, David C. Matthias, Jill Schwicherath, Amy Sheppard (chair), Kyle Shores and Danny Sickles.
Grants are awarded through a competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding. The 2023 grant cycle opens January 1 with an application deadline of March 31. The grant guidelines and application can be found at www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org.