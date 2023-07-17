The Bremer County Community Foundation (BCCF) held its 2023 grant awards celebration at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly on July 12, announcing the distribution of $185,796.16 to 37 projects of organizations serving Bremer County through its 2023 grant cycle.
“Our local nonprofits are working hard to improve the quality of life for people in Bremer County, and the Bremer County Community Foundation is honored to be able to support these efforts through grantmaking,” said Stacie Schroeder, chair of the BCCF committee.
The grant recipient organizations, project each grant will fund and grant amounts are listed below by funding area.
Arts & Culture
- Tripoli Community School District, Piano for Music Room, $7,675
- Wartburg Community Symphony Association, Season 71: Making Music Together, $3,000
- Waverly Chamber Music Series, Music Series 2023-2024, $3,000
Community Betterment
- City of Denver, Library - Computer Replacement, $2,000
- City of Frederika, Fire Department - Personal Protective Equipment, $10,000
- City of Janesville, Library - A Community Space For Everyone, $10,000
- City of Plainfield, Library - Book Drop & Cart, $2,000
- City of Readlyn, Library - Technology Improvements and Learning Through STEM, $2,000
- City of Readlyn, Police Department - Security Cameras, $4,000
- City of Sumner, Fire Department - Replacement Turnout Gear, $10,000
- City of Sumner, Library - (Even More) Things, $2,000
- City of Tripoli, Fire Department - Thermal Imagers and Pressure Washer, $9,820.16
- City of Tripoli, Library - New Public Computers, $3,300
- City of Waverly, Economic Development - Northwest Community Gardens Repair, $2,000
Education & Youth Development
- Bremer County Fair Association, Youth Enrichment Center at the New Fairgrounds, $4,000
- Denver Community School, Building Kids and Community, $5,000
- Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Creating Boundless Possibilities for Students, $2,000
- Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools, Nashua-Plainfield Baseball/Softball Complex, $8,000
- Sumner Daycare and Learning Center, New Facility, $10,000
- Waverly Child Care and Preschool, Waverly Child Care & Preschool Expansion, $5,000
- Waverly Public Library Foundation, Room for Renewal, $8,000
Environment & Animal Welfare
- City of Waverly, Leisure Services - Waverly Bark Park Lights Addition, $2,424
Health
- Bremer County Community Partners, Bremer County Health and Hygiene Project , $2,000
- City of Plainfield, First Responders - Communication Devices, $4,000
- City of Tripoli, Ambulance Service - Monitor/Defibrillator Unit, $10,000
- Readlyn EMS Association, Stryker Stair-Pro Stair Chair, $2,400
- SEMS Ambulance, Recertified ZOLL Monitors, $5,000
- Senior Citizens Group of Waverly, Waverly Senior Center, $3,900
Human Service
- Families Helping Families of Iowa, Program Support for Bremer County Youth in Foster Care, $2,000
- Fostering Families Together, Training Foster Parents and Back to School Event, $2,250
- Friends of the Family, Safe Shelter and Housing Stability, $4,500
- North Star Community Services, Accessible Transportation, $5,000
- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Bremer County Congregate and Home Delivered Meals Program, $7,500
- Northeast Iowa Community Action, Food Pantry, Crisis Assistance and Extracurricular Activity Program, $9,000
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Communities, $5,000
- The Larrabee Center, Community Support Services, $5,000
- Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, Holiday Shoppe, $3,000
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Bremer County. Committee members include Lisa Biersner, Lois Buhr, Brian Bunce, Gloria Campbell, Deb Hanson, Mike Johnson, Jane Juchems, Karen Neuendorf, Stacie Schroeder (chair), Jennifer Seward and Judi Tripolino.
Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding. More information about the BCCF can be found at www.bremerccf.org.