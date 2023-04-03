The deadline to submit grant applications to the Bremer County Community Foundation’s 2023 grant cycle is 5:00 p.m. on April 15. Technical support will be available to applicants until 5:00 p.m. on April 14. The online grant application can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.bremerccf.org.
Grants are awarded to projects within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2023.
Grants are available to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501©(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable; please contact Dotti Thompson at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org to discuss the project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal. Grants selections are made in an effort to create a better quality of life for people in Bremer County. A local committee reviews the applications from charitable organizations serving their community.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the host foundation for the Bremer County Community Foundation, also has grant processes open for four other affiliate foundations including the Buchanan County Community Foundation, Emmet County Community Foundation, Iowa County Community Foundation and Winnebago County Community Foundation. The online grant application and grant guidelines for each can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/grantopportunities.
In 2022, a total of $184,157 in discretionary grants were awarded to 46 area nonprofit and government agency projects serving Bremer County. Since 2005, the Bremer County Community Foundation has awarded $3.2 million in grants from all charitable giving funds of the Foundation.
More information about the Bremer County Community Foundation can be found at www.bremerccf.org.