With inflation at 7%, the highest in nearly 40 years, the Bremer County Compensation Board recommended, and the board of supervisors accepted, for planning purposes only and pending a public hearing, a raise for elected officials, including the supervisors, for the next fiscal year.
The sheriff is expected to get a 5% raise; treasurer, recorder, auditor and county attorney, a 3.5% raise; and supervisors 3% along with a $1,000 stipend for the chairperson.
Kim Folkers, the Compensation Board chairwoman, presented the recommendations to the board of supervisors on Nov. 9. In subsequent discussions, the supervisors signaled their go-head for planning purposes, but the decision will be finalized after a public hearing later this year, and if approved, go into effect on July 1 for Fiscal Year 2023.
Folkers said the Compensation Board’s task is to ensure that elected employees are paid fairly and competitively in order to retain good talent in the county.
The members of the Compensation Board are volunteers who are designated by the respective officials to represent their interests before the supervisors.
The current members of the Compensation Board are Scott Krebsbach, who represents the county attorney; Stephenie Steege, who represents the auditor; Kim Folkers, who represents the recorder; Mark Platte, who represents the sheriff; Linda Benning and Gene Leonhart, who represent the supervisors; and Julie Lindaman, who represents the treasurer.
Once they review the information presented to them by the elected officials, the comp board meets as a group and reviews the paperwork, then votes as an entity on a set of recommendations. As per state law, the chair appears before the board of supervisors to communicate the recommendations and answer questions.
Folkers said this year’s process was a bit more complicated because the law changed regarding how the county’s chief law enforcement officer, the sheriff, is paid.
In a nutshell, the change is captured in the meaning of two verbs – “consider,” which was the previous standard, and “set” which is the current one.
“They are trying to put more teeth into it,” Folkers said.
Iowa Code 331.907 instructs that in setting the sheriff’s salary, the compensation board “shall” set the salary in such a way that it is comparable to law enforcement in other agencies with similar duties.
“In setting the salary of the county sheriff, the county compensation board shall set the sheriff’s salary so that it is comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of the state patrol, the division of criminal investigation of the department of public safety, and city police chiefs employed by cities of similar population to the population of the county,” the law reads.
Folkers said the change in law allowed the comp board to use more concrete examples from other agencies and take into account the duties performed by the sheriff.
“We try as hard as we can to make apples to apples comparisons,” she said. “Each county is trying to reflect the work that is being done.”
In Bremer County, the sheriff is responsible for the day-to-day operations, of managing 40 employees; the dispatch center and a 78-bed jail. In addition, the sheriff here is the E-911 coordinator, a duty which in many other counties, including comparable ones, is performed by other entities, such as the Emergency Management Agency or a full-time coordinator, who performs other tasks as well.
In Bremer County, which is ranked 25th out of the state’s 99 counties in terms of population, the sheriff is expected to get a 5% raise, which would be increased to $113,207.
In Plymouth County, which is 26th, the sheriff there received a 6% raise, and an additional $8,000, bringing the salary to $119,031. In Washington County, which is 27th in population, the sheriff received a 35% increase, bringing his projected salary to $138,028.
Neither of the sheriffs in those two counties performs E-911 coordination in their respective countries.
“I am satisfied with the comp board decision, they have always been very fair,” Sheriff Dan Pickett said.
Folkers said the comp board tries to balance what is fair with what is manageable for the taxpayers.
“One of the roles we play is to make sure that we are compensating these officials fairly, at least marginally similarly to other positions,” she said. “That ensures a healthy county government structure. The county otherwise won’t be able to attract quality people to these positions. Bremer County is a vital county and we would like to keep it this way. The role of these officials is far reaching, that’s why we should care that their compensation gets looked at periodically.”