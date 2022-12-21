The Bremer County Conservation Board has a new activity available at Ingawanis Woodland, the 142-acre recreation area located at 2588 Hawthorne Ave between Janesville and Denver. The area has been a popular location for those utilizing the seven miles of mountain bike trails and Eagle Lodge rental facility since the conservation board purchased it in 2016.
Scout member Joey Schmidt of Troop 90 in Waverly recently completed his Eagle Scout project of creating an orienteering and GPS course through the woods at Ingawanis Woodland. The purpose of this project is to help educate people new to orienteering and GPS. Orienteering is a sport primarily focusing on enhancing your navigational skills through use of a map and compass. If using a compass is unfamiliar to you, the option of using a GPS unit or an app on your phone is available.
Information on the three courses, which consist of a beginner at 1.2 miles, a moderate at 3.2 miles, and an advanced at 5.1 miles can be found at the Ingawanis Woodland page of the Bremer County Conservation Board website https://www.mycountyparks.com/county/bremer/park/ingawanis-woodland.aspx. There you will find an instruction guide and detailed maps of all three courses.
Joey and some other scout members started the project by collecting data points using GPS units. He then worked with another scout leader out of Cedar Rapids to begin creating the maps using the data he had gathered. He was then able to raise around $1,300 for the project, which was used to purchase 32 eight by eight signs and two 18 by 24 signs. The posts needed for sign installation were donated, saving him around $400, which he then donated to the Bremer County Nature Alliance.
Bremer County Conservation Board Director Andy Hockenson stated, “It was really great working with Joey throughout this project. I believe he took all the right steps to accomplishing his goal. He came to several conservation board meetings during his work, and raised all the money needed. This is another great physical activity now available at Ingawanis Woodland.”
The Bremer County Conservation Board enjoys working with youth seeking Eagle Scout status, and have ideas for other projects for those approaching this age. For additional information on this project or other questions related to Bremer County parks or wildlife areas, please call the office at 319-882-4742.