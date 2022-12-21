Eagle Scout Joey Schmidt

Eagle Scout Joey Schmidt of Troop 90 stands next to a sign he created for an orienteering course at Ingawanis Woodland.

The Bremer County Conservation Board has a new activity available at Ingawanis Woodland, the 142-acre recreation area located at 2588 Hawthorne Ave between Janesville and Denver. The area has been a popular location for those utilizing the seven miles of mountain bike trails and Eagle Lodge rental facility since the conservation board purchased it in 2016.

Scout member Joey Schmidt of Troop 90 in Waverly recently completed his Eagle Scout project of creating an orienteering and GPS course through the woods at Ingawanis Woodland. The purpose of this project is to help educate people new to orienteering and GPS. Orienteering is a sport primarily focusing on enhancing your navigational skills through use of a map and compass. If using a compass is unfamiliar to you, the option of using a GPS unit or an app on your phone is available.