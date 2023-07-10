Bremer County Corn Grower members are sponsoring the Bremer County Fair Ag Breakfast Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Those attending can expect a great meal and conversations along with an update on the biofuels industry from Nathan Hohnstein, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Policy Director.
“We are excited to be a part of this year’s ag breakfast as it’s an opportunity to share with fairgoers and community members the importance of agriculture in our daily lives,” said Ron Leistikow, Bremer County Corn Growers President. “Sharing our stories as farmers starts right here at home and this breakfast is one event that helps bring light to the hard work and dedication we have as farmers for our land, livestock and communities.”
Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Time: 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Where: Bremer County Fairgrounds Pork Producers Stand