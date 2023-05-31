Marriages:
Todd Becker and Rachel Byl, April 29.
Zoe Johanns and Cameron Schult, both of Janesville, April 29.
Katie Schmitz and Cody Ellis, both of Denver, May 5.
Dissolution:
Kelly Jaye Brincks, Waterloo v. Garth James Brincks, Sumner.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Nicholas James Tekippe, 22, New Hampton, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Lakiya Faith Jones, 20, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Matthew John Steere, 50, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Sickler Vieira, 33, Waterloo, abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing injury and child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Spencer Alan Newman, 23, Cedar Falls, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Waaken Lamar Turner, Jr., University City, MO, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v Taron Laroy Burrow, Florissant, MO, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid drivers license and possession of a controlled substance.
State of Iowa v. Gloria Jean Pantelis, Thomasville, NC, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v Turner Loren Frey, 24, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 55, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
District Court:
Covenant Medical Center DBA MercyOne, Waterloo v. Shannon R. Knickerbocker, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
Covenant Medical Center, Inc, Waterloo v. Rudolph and Catherine Garza Trevino, Tripoli, dismissed with prejudice.
Wanda J. Steffen, Waverly v. Nicholas William Konen, Shell Rock, dismissed with prejudice.
Norman R. Frost, Sr., Platte City, MO v. Caroline and Mark Herron, Bridgeville, PA, dismissed with prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Michael Lawrence Nicklaus, Janesville, guilty of public intoxication and sentenced to 30 days in jail-suspended, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge-suspended, guilty of reckless driving, sentenced to 30 days in jail-suspended, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge-suspended, bond on appeal is $500 for each count.
State of Iowa v. Robert P. Denny, Cedar Falls, 60, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 12 days suspended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $1,250 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, probation for 1 year, bond on appeal is $1,000, companion charge: guilty of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, fined $135 and statutory surcharge.
State of Iowa v. Scott Allen Johnson, 45, Oelwein, guilty of second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 10 days suspended, fined $1,875 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, probation 2 years, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Cameron Andrew Randall, 26, Fredericksburg, guilty of driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $855-suspended, court costs, companion charges: operate without interlock and failure to provide proof of financial liability are dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Adam James Nielsen, 38, Waverly, guilty of contempt-violation of no contact order from two separate incidents, sentenced to 7 days in jail on each count for a total of 28 days.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Allen Redman, 33, Tripoli, guilty of 5th degree criminal mischief, sentenced to 5 days in jail, fined $150 and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Natasha Marie Guthrie, Truesdale, MO, guilty of possession of controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail-suspended, probation for one year, fined $430 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Jovany San Martin, 25, North Miami Beach, FL, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $430 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges: failure to maintain or use safety belt is dismissed at defendant’s cost, speeding and no valid drivers license, guilty as charged.
State of Iowa v. Mohan Shamus Mangra Morlan, 19, Des Moines, guilty of possession of controlled substance-marijuana, judgment is deferred, self probation for 1 year, fined $430 plus court costs and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.