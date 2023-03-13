Dissolution:
Tara Jean Schares, Readlyn v. Aaron Lawrence Schares, Sumner.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Derrick Divondre Smith, 24, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Elissa Claire Weber, 23, Charles City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Ryan David Ramirez, 43, Evansdale, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Michael Engler, 32, Plainfield, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Richard LeRoy Williams, 35, Waterloo, assault impeding air/blood flow causing injury.
State of Iowa v. Tyler James Hinders, 29, Shell Rock, operate without interlock.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Byron Voges, 40, Plainfield, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. William Cody Richey, 31, Waterloo, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Lee Groen, 40, Allison, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Lauren Elizabeth Phillips, 23, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. James Robert Jackson, 21, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
Kenn Hugo & Mary Ann Deike and Maria Thelma Deike v. David J. & Robin L. Gerleman, Elaine C. & Stephen P. Main, Paul G. Regenold & Shirley A. Regenold, dismissed without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management, Inc, West Des Moines v. Randy L. Westendorf, dismissed without prejudice.
SCP Waverly MHP, LLC, Waverly v. Matthew John West, Waterloo, dismissed without prejudice.
SCP Waverly MHP, LLC, Waverly v. Brittney Marie Close, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
SCP Waverly MHP, LLC, Waverly v. Linda Jenkins, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Christopher W. Holtan, 53, Waverly, violated the terms of probation-contempt, must reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved, defendant remains on probation.
State of Iowa v. Jessie Lea Jones, 36, Allison, defendant’s term of probation is extended an additional 1 year to May 6, 2024, and must pay attorney fees and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Elizabeth Marie Leiss, 37, Waterloo, pled guilty to criminal mischief in the third degree and assault on a peace officer, sentenced to 60 days in the Bremer County Jail and receive credit for any time previously served in jail, fined $855 plus surcharge, suspended, fined $430 plus surcharge and court costs, pay $1,122.42 in restitution to Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, other applicable penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000 & $1,000; companion charge: public intoxication–dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Scott Wendall Simmons, 52, Oelwein, pled guilty to 5 counts of theft in the third degree, committed into custody not to exceed 2 years, suspended, shall run consecutive to two Bremer County Cases, fined $855.00 for each count, all suspended, placed on supervised probation for 2 years, pay restitution of $622.15 to EchoVision in Denver, $1,354.58 to Stoke’s Welding in Janesville, $403.32 to Janesville Lumber in Janesville, $677.08 to Miller True Value in Waverly, and $40.00 to OP in Waverly, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.00 on each count.
State of Iowa v. Charles Joseph Raggo, Jr, 63, Shell Rock, pled guilty to driving while barred, sentenced to 5 days in jail and credit given for time previously served, fined $855.00, plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Dylan Michael Jones, 25, Waverly, defendant has violated the terms of probation-contempt, sentenced to serve 21 days in jail, be served concurrently with cases in Cerro Gordo, Floyd County and Butler County.
State of Iowa v. Samuel David Roberson, 26, Evansdale, defendant violated the terms of probation-contempt, ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved, defendant remains on probation.
State of Iowa v. Madison Clay, 26, Waterloo, pled guilty to theft in the second degree, committed into custody, not to exceed 5 years, shall run concurrently with a Chickasaw County Case, fine of $1,025.00 and statutory surcharges are suspended, court costs assessed against defendant, supervised probation for a 1-2 years, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $5,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Anthony James Morse, 21, Readlyn, found guilty of failure to affix drug tax stamp, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on supervised probation for 2, pay the required tax of $375, court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Ricky Dean King, 38, Sumner, guilty of 3rd degree harassment, fined $105.00 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Hailey Rae Smith, 23, Altoona, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, self- probation for 1 year, other penalties as prescribed by law, fined $430.00 plus court costs; companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Steven Lathrop, 24, pled guilty to assault on an older individual causing bodily injury, sentenced to 365 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 10 days suspended, fine and surcharge are waived, court costs are assessed, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, supervised probation for 1 year, no contact order is terminated, bond on appeal is $1,000 .
State of Iowa v. Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 54, Waverly, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self-probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $430.00 plus court costs; companion charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain or use safety belts, and no valid drivers license are dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant pleads as charged to speeding and is ordered to pay the scheduled violation.
State of Iowa v. Anthony James Morse, 22, Readlyn, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and possession of a controlled susbstance-marijuana, sentenced to serve 180 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 2 days suspended on both counts, fined $430.00 and statutory surcharge on each count plus court costs, supervised probation for 1-2 years, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.00 on each count.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Robert Todd, 38, Newhall, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in the Bremer County Jail, fined $1,250 and plus court costs, proof of a temporary restricted license by the time of sentencing half of the fine may be waived, driving privileges revoked, bond on appeal is $1,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Sydney Marie Berkes, 19, Sumner, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all but 2 days suspended for OWI and sentenced to 2 days for controlled substance charge, fined $1,025 and 15% crime services surcharge, fined $430, suspended, supervised probation 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000 for each count.
State of Iowa v. Kori Ane Evans, 41, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 7 days suspended, fined $1,875.00, plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, placed on probation for 1 year, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Brenton Stanlee Messmore, 33, Waterloo, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 7 days suspended, fined $1,875.00, plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, placed on probation for 1 year, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.00.