Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Devon James McClain, 23, Tripoli, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Brynn Marie Salge, 20, Greene, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Eli Lee Jenkins-Fox, 18, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Domanick Ray Fowlkes, 29, Sumner, assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Peter McClarin, 35, Waterloo, driving while barred and third-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jennie Marie Newell, 34, Waterloo, improper use of a credit card and third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Broderick Tousley Beise, 36, East Bethel, MN, assault on persons in certain occupations, first-degree burglary, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Paul Raymond Perkins, Jr, 18, Woodward, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Matthew William Schaefer, 44, Readlyn, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Gabriella Grace Garbes, 23, Shell Rock, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Bruce J. Kuhlmann, 65, Sumner, junk and junk vehicles nuisance.
District Court:
Discover Bank v. Mayibongwe S. Tembe, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
GreenState Credit Union v. Angela L. McBroom, Plainfield, judgment is entered against Angela L. McBroom, in the amount of $6,247.30 with interest at the rate of 6.69% per annum from February 21, 2023, and court costs of this action, bond on appeal is $500.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc v. Valerie Rose Snyder, Fairbank, judgment is entered against Valerie Rose Snyder, in the amount of $1,048.53 with interest at the rate of 6.79% per annum from February 21, 2023, and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Johnson Plumbing & Heating, Oelwein v. Keith Reuscher, Waverly, judgment is entered against Keith Reuscher, in the amount of $221.98 with interest at the rate of 6.79% per annum from February 21, 2023, and court costs, bond on appeal is $200.
Capital One v. Brandie Williamsquentin, Waverly, judgment is entered against Brandie Williamsquentin, in the amount of $1,864.87 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Jessica Busch, Waverly, judgment is entered against Jessica Busch, in the amount of $4,610.61 with interest at the rate of 6.79% per annum from February 21, 2023, and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Daniel Martin Gerstenberger, Hazelton, dismissed with prejudice.
PCA Acquisitions V, LLC v. Linda Meier, Sumner, judgment against Linda Meier in the amount of $6,977.75 plus costs and with post-judgment costs and interest as applicable.
State of Iowa v. Antoine Cloyd, 51, Charles City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, sentenced to 2 years in jail with all but 120 days suspended on two counts, fined $1,250 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, defendant’s driving privileges revoked, supervised probation for 1 year, pay restitution of $500.00 to Jack Bunkers; companion charges possession of a controlled substance-fentanyl and abandonment of vehicle are dismissed at defendant’s cost; failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control defendant pleads as charged and ordered to pay the scheduled violation, bond on appeal is $1,000.00 on each count.
State of Iowa v. Adryan Neil Jensen, 43, Westgate, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all but 2 days suspended, fined $1,250.00 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, driving privileges revoked, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, supervised probation for 1 year; companion charge of speeding, defendant pleads as charged and ordered to pay the scheduled violation, bond on appeal is $1,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Carl F. Cathcart, 67, Lake Hopatcong, NJ, guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on self- probation for 1 year, fined $1,250.00 plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law; companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost and speeding defendant pleads as charged and is ordered to pay the scheduled violation,
State of Iowa v. Tresa Ann Johnson, 53, Marion, convicted of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, may serve 2 days in a DOT approved OWI program, fined $625.00, plus the statutory surcharge, driving privileges revoked, bond on appeal is $1,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Zack Patrick Back, 48, Waterloo, has violated the terms of probation-contempt, sentenced to 18 days in jail, and unsuccessfully discharged from probation.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Parks, Jr. 40, Waterloo, convicted of second-offense possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, fined $855 and 15% crime services surcharge, suspended, driving while barred, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, fined $855 and 15% crime services surcharge, suspended, first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but 2 days suspended, these sentences shall run concurrently with Black Hawk County cases.
State of Iowa v. Todd Aaron Howard Ha Sutton, Jr., 31, Mason City, pled guilty to operating without interlock, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Travis Joseph Gansen, 43, Janesville, pled guilty to assault on an older individual causing bodily injury, sentenced to 60 days in jail with all but 2 days suspended, fined $430 plus the statutory surcharge, probation for 1 year, no contact order remains in effect 02/17/2024, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,0000.
State of Iowa v. Sanam Tamang, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, self probation for 1 year, fined $430, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Tina Marie Belt, 40, High Ridge, MO, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, fined $430, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law; companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost and speeding defendant pleads guilty as charged and is ordered to pay the scheduled violation.
Traffic and Magistrate Court:
Speeding: Tina Marie Belt, High Ridge, MO; Julie Andrea Skaar, Madison, WI; Treante M. Scott, Little Canada, MN; Deston Maurtice Davis, Minneapolis, MN; Rachele Marie Steffens, Evansdale; Stephanie Marie Eggerth, Apple Valley, MN; Steven Laroy Pittman, Rosemount, MN; Kennita Rashediah Solberg, Edina, MN; James Ray Dopp, Sparta, WI; Kyle Robert Kueker, Waverly; Sherman M. Willis, Lincoln, IL; Ryan Anthony Kuhn, Calmar; Paul George Runick, Jr., Munster, IL; Heather Lee Funte, Charles City; Amanda Kaye Opkis, Marble Rock; Arthur Elliott Crowell, Minnetonka, MN; Jonathan Marshall Levine, Hutchinson, MN; Austen Larry Potter, New Hampton; Miguel Angel Salas Faitan, New Hampton; Preston Joseph McCully, Waverly; Keshena Marie White, St. Anthony, MN; Spencer Allen Ross, Washington; Blake Allen Wood, Cedar Rapids; Randy Lamarcus Jones, Charles City; Jessica Ann Stout, Cedar Falls; Amy Renee Rainbow, Iowa City; Brianna Long, Waverly; Rachel Ann Storie, Milaca, MN; Robert William Lynn, Townville, SC; John Parker Shaffer, Robbinsdale, MN; Jeffrey Paul Smith, Osage; Nariman Amurshayevich Lomanov, Cumming, GA; Andrew W. Muench, High Ridge, MO; Zachary Ray Rosol, Stout; April Lorraine Wheat, San Diego, CA; Clint James Nerison, Waterloo; Megan Lynn Conroy, Red Wing, MN; Stacy Marie Hanson, Osage; Darol A. DeSotel, Madrid; Sara Lyn Winters, Lansing; Christopher Francis Mankos, Pittsburgh, PA; Skyler Wade Schmidt, Tipton; Aaron Lee Tidemanson, Greene; Paul David Koenigs, North Fort Meyers, FL; Alexandria Nicole Reed, Greene; Daniel James Esch, Osprey, FL; J. Lavern Hackman, New Hampton; Forrest Allen Hoffman, Rochester, MN; Hannah Ruth Repp, St. Peter, MN; Amy Jo Sajevic Meyers, Woodbury, MN; Hamza Raees Butt, West Des Moines; Kirk Warren Stiers, Apple Valley, MN; Katherine Elisabeth Strowig, Franklin, WI; Zachary Leonard Harmon, Luverne, MN; Andrew Ray Weichers, Waterloo; Jordan Alexis Henkel, New Prague, MN; Judy K. Fisher, Janesville; Shelly Jean Dixon, Minneapolis; Oliver Riley Kapler, Waterloo; Andrew Douglas Schwab, Waverly; Bethany Ann Oeltjenbruns, Waverly; Adel Didovic, Waverly; Randy Eugene Mehmen, Waterloo; Jaida Lynn Thurnau, Waterloo; Jesse Lee Kinzebach, Janesville; Destry John Sperfslage, Waterloo; Jolene Marie Levahn, Blaine, MN; William C. Richey, Plainfield; Michael Scott Rose, Memphis, TN; Jeffrey Wade Oestreicher, Sycamore, IL; Achilles Bryant Quigley, Fredericksburg; Kristi Genevieve Kjome Johnson, Decorah; Braidyn Rose Buhrow, Maynard; Perry A. Mast, Janesville; Shanice Marie Midthus, Waverly; Rodney William Danielsen, Cedar Falls.
Other: Rachele Marie Steffens, Evansdale, driving under suspension; Daylynd Joseph Campebll, Waverly, driving under suspension; Brianna Mae Daron, Waverly, unlawful passing of school bus; Triston Dean Ufford, Dumont, driving under suspension; Mason Craig Kleitsch, Sumner, unlawful passing of school bus; Ammay Nageb Gomo, Des Moines, driving under suspension; Latoya Taquita Wilson, Waverly, driving under suspension; Achilles Bryant Quigley, Fredericksburg, driving under suspension; Chapin Ray Bonebrake, Shell Rock, first-offense trespass; Roy Alfred Halverson, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Timothy Jay Hubbard, Janesville, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Deston Maurtice Davis, Minneapolis, MN, use electronic communication device; Dustin Dale Holm, Greene, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Danielle Shanay Godfrey, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Nicole Fawn Wayne, Plainfield, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Preston Michael Trower, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; James Joseph Sackett, Frederika, operation without registration card or plate; Randy Lamarcus Jones, Charles City, operation without registration card or plate; Anthony Varona, Waverly, no valid drivers license; Cortney Ann Wedemeier, Sumner, use electronic communication device; Clayton Christopher Jeanes, Sumner, use electronic communication device; Clifford Ray Williams, Jr., Sumner, failure to maintain safety belts-adult; Nathan James Nerison, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Cheryl Lynn Schmitz, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Rebbecca Lee Barnett, Notus, ID, driving on wrong side of two way highway; Marissa Lynn Manzano, New Hampton, use electronic communication device; Bohdan Kozakevych, North Port, FL, no Iowa fuel permit, CMV-violation of trip permits and no valid drivers license; Sasha Marie Gitch, Sumner, use electronic communication device; Lydia Ruth Bohlmann, Denver, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products; Tyler James Hinders, Clarksville, operating non-registered vehicle; Justine Catherine Sherman, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Trey Thomas Nederhoff, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Frederick Grawe, Jr., Waverly, vehicle fail to respond to steady red light; Jonathan Eric Klein, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Ian Alexander Northrop, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Braydon Eugene Fisher, Dubuque, fail to display registration plate; Amanda Dawn Poock, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Justin Dale Wesley Burger, Waterloo, fail to have valid license; Alquinn Fredrick Sherrill, Memphis, TN, perm unauthorized person to drive; Teneka Michelle Jenkins, Waterloo, no drivers license; Adel Didovic, Waverly, violation of instruction permit; Rogelio Perez Vargas, Waterloo, dark window; Michael Wedgwood, Waterloo, dark window; Kelvin Tyron Nelson, Waverly, no drivers license; Shay Marie Swinton, Shell Rock, operating non-registered vehicle; Grady Meyer, Readlyn, dark window; Keegan Michael Slattery, Central City, dark window; London Joseph Wilson, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Jonathan Michael Lugg, Waterloo, improperly illuminated license plate and dark window; Alexandrea Cristine Tyrrell, Tripoli, no valid drivers license; Christian Loren Hartness, Sumner, use of electronic communication device; Daniel Ben Phillips, Cedar Falls, use of electronic communication device; Teryn Timothy Joebgen, Clarksville, safety belts/safety harness requirement; Stuart Gray, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Gabriel Allan Kraft, Urbandale, registration violation; Andrew Jay Dietz, Plainfield, operation without registration.