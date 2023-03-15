Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Amanda Kay Kinyon, 39, Mason City, 3rd degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Gloria Jean Pantelis, 49, Thomasville, NC, identity theft over $10,000, 1st degree theft, and forgery.
State of Iowa v. Naomi Phillips, 27, Waverly, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Lakina Marshay Lay, 31, Waverly, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Sidney Sherrard Chatman, 37, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Joel Richard Mitchell, 25, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness.
City of Waverly v. Brett Ward Myers, 63, Waverly, allowing dog to run at large.
State of Iowa v. Rafael Ceja Barajas, 29, Clarksville, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Amir Abbasi, 38, Mason City, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Tasha Rae Dontje, 47, Tripoli, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Mitchel Lee Swank, 23, Benton, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
Grinnell Select Insurance Company, Grinnell v. Katherine Shields, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
Scott & Julie Buss, Denver v. Richard & Judy Buss, Denver and Justin & Stacy Douglas, Denver, dismissed with prejudice.
MidFirst Bank v. Lynne Marie Fundermann, Plainfield, dismissed without prejudice.
Hauge Associates, Sioux Falls, SD v. Shasta Schroder, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $6,439.30.
Hauge Associates, Sioux Falls, SD v. Renee Christina Quentin, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $4,540.68 with interest at the rate of 6.79% from 3/3/23, and court costs, bond on appeal is $750.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Brandy Danniel Kidder, Denver, dismissed with prejudice.
SCP Waverly MHP, LLC, Waverly v. Linda Jenkins, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $4,540.68 with interest at the rate of 6.79% from 3/3/23, and court costs, bond on appeal is $750.
Hauge Associates, Sioux Falls, SD v. Trisha Kaiser, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,206.14 with interest at the rate of 6.79% from 2/24/23, and court costs, appeal bond is set at $500.
Hauge Associates, Sioux Falls, SD v. Jenny Lynn Hagarty, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,480.91 with interest at the rate of 6.79% from 2/20/23, and court costs, appeal bond is set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Jesse Richard DeGroote, 46, Shell Rock, convicted of driving while license barred, sentenced to 15 days in the Bremer County Jail, fine of $855 and statutory surcharge are suspended, court costs assessed against defendant, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Cory R. Meyer, Welch, MN, defendant failed to appear for scheduled hearing, fined $105, 15% crime services surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Robert Perin, 40, Webster City, pled guilty to public intoxication, fined $105, 15% crime services surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christopher J. White, 44, Sumner, pled guilty to disorderly conduct, fined $105, 15% crime services surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tyler James Hinders, 29, Shell Rock, pled guilty to operating without interlock, fined $105, 15% crime services surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Desiree Renee Ann Johnson, 30, Waverly, convicted of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, sentenced to serve 180 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 2 days suspended, case shall run concurrent with a Bremer County Case, fine of $430 and statutory surcharge are waived, court costs are assessed, supervised probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, count II is dismissed at defendant’s cost, driving while license suspended-dismissed at defendant’s cost, possession of drug paraphernalia-dismissed at defendant’s cost, operating non-registered vehicle-dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00 on each count.
State of Iowa v. Patrick Steven Lessley, 39, Waverly, convicted of second-offense OWI, sentenced to two years in prison, with all but 7 days suspended, supervised probation for 2 years, fined $1,875 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, driving privileges revoked, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Alexis Nicole Simon, 22, Waverly, convicted of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all but 2 days suspended, fined $1,250 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Carlos P. Garcia, 51, Waverly, convicted of second-offense OWI, sentenced to two years in prison, with all but 7 days suspended, fined $1,875 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, driving privileges revoked, two years probation, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Destiny James Nelson, 27, Charles City, convicted of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all but 2 days suspended, fined $1,250 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
Traffic & Other Magistrate:
Justin Davon Cason, Waterloo, driving while under suspension; Treyton Rodney Wruzer, Fredericksburg, careless driving; Christopher John Lundgren, Elgin, dark window or windshield; Nichole Lynn Wirick, Grundy Center, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Mario Andres Lopez Aguilar, Aubrey, TX, fail to display registration plate and windshield and window requirements; Derek Ryan Sternisha, Waverly, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Bruce Erving Vanheel, Cedar, MN, failure to maintain control; Jean Wanda Allen, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Jacob Thomas Gehl Austin, Evansdale, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult and failure to maintain registration plate; William Thomas Swestka, Cresco, failure to comply with safety regulations; Livia Tatiana Meany, Dumont, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Cole Miles Marsh, Waverly, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Joseph Nathaniel Miller, Oelwein, registration violation; Samantha Lynn Gerard, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle; Kathleen Claire Lorence, Mason City, failure to maintain control; Jamey John Pesek, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Allison Page Edenfield, Charles City, operation without registration card or plate; Kevin William Riutcel, Calhoun, MO, failure to comply with safety regulations; Joel Morales Merlos, Lakeville, MN, no valid drivers license; Corey James McCracken, Anamosa, operation without registration card or plate; Randy Doyle Roos, Davenport, dark window or windshield; Jennifer Anne Dunkin, Denver, operation without registration card or plate; Ardelle Jane Brody, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Ryan Michael Doyle, Waverly, improper lane change; Justin Davon Cason, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Christo Listo, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Jaden Thomas Brown, Nashua, dark window; Blake Edward Shebek, Riverside, operating non-registered vehicle; Bryana Marie Roth, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Gage Alexander Nardini, Waterloo, improperly illuminated license plate; Nicholas Leonard Wemark, Fort Atkins, school stop; Catherine Hauser, New Hampton, school stop; Lance Aaron Davis, Waverly, following too closely; Jack Dylan Berry, Janesville, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Paul Matthew Hites, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Kadyn Robert Charles Epley, Clarksville, registration violation; Christian Michael Toma, fail to use headlamps when required.
Speeding:
Matthew John Steere, Waverly; Terrence William Miller, Oxford; Andrew Lawrence Loegering, Osage Beach, MO; Michael David Haber, Postville; Austen Larry Potter, New Hampton; John M. McCarthy, Florissant, MO; Lilyann Doris Bryant, Mason City; Joel Richard Mitchell, Waverly; Spencer Allen Ross, Washington; Elisha Kathleen Moffit, Lone Tree; Murali Krishna Gujapaneni, Minnetonka, MN; Greg Charles Moore, Anamosa; Sarah J. Block, Denver; Kelsey R. Garcia, Sumner; Chelsea Lee Morningstar, Monroe, GA; Kallie Ann Kleitsch, Sumner; Ana Marcela Cuatro Orellana, Burnsville, MN; Jonathan Garcia, West Liberty; Avery Kay Fried, Mingo; Alexis Kelly Kruse, Sumner; Brian Jay Schmidt, Greene; Spencer Reed Tio, Apple Valley, MN; Joel Morales Merlos, Lakeville, MN; Eric Luther Slifer, Tujunga, CA; Thomas Patrick Gerhard, Dayton, OH; Courtney Renee Brooks, Janesville; Ruslan Arapov, Pittsburg, PA; Sara J. Loy, Nashua; Karlie Jae Klemesrud, Nora Springs; Skylar David Honken, Stoddard, WI; Dean Charles Lines, Nashua; Ross F. Hawker, Greene; Sheila Gallagher Simmons, Bettendorf; Blia Cha, Ham Lake, MN; Lane Marcus Raska, Radcliffe; Stephen Craig Jones, St. Charles, MO; Brooke Marie Christensen, Ryan; Michael David Graves, Marion; Nathan Richard Dolf, Westgate; Nadia Amber Abuomar, Arlington Height, IL; Philip Ross Kay, Waterloo; David Napolean Carothers III, Waverly; Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Edina, MN; Jeanie Kay Nichols, Waterloo; Ye Win, Waterloo; Jared Daniel Gerringer, Cedar Falls; Justin Davon Cason, Waterloo; JoEllen Foels, Postville; Randy Dale Westphal, Eden Prairie, MN; Gage McClean McCoy, Lisbon; Jose Carlo Hernandez Farinas, Postville; Kjell Clifford Schafer, Lake Elmo, MN; Rick Robert Hartzell, Cedar Falls; Joseph William Magee, Shell Rock; Jessica Ruth Schallock, Shoreview, MN; Staci Danil Bravender, Cedar Falls; Callie Jo Pedersen, Waverly; Molly Elizabeth Brunow, Eagle Lake, MN; Shannon E. Hull, Waverly; Jesse Daniel Kohl, Lisbon.