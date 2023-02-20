Cases Filed:
State of Iowa v. Matthew Edward Varnam Sr., 38, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Corey Rae Bradshaw, 35, Denver, first-offense OWI and driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Michael Holzer, 22, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Lakina Marshay Lay, 31, Waverly, third degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Robert Joseph Hamby, 38, Waverly, sex offender-registration violation 2nd or subsequent offense.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Edward Jones, 43, Waverly, possession of a firearm by convicted domestic abuser, second-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance-cocaine, and unlawful possession of prescription drug.
State of Iowa v. Davit Sergio Johnasen, 21, Eagle Lake, MN, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Brian Dwayne Carter, 34, Bolingbrook, IL, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Duy Nhat Chung Tran, 19, Davenport, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Gabriella Grace Garbes, 23, Shell Rock, driving while license denied or revoked.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. John Even, 75, Readlyn, found guilty of driving on the wrong side of a two way highway, fined $105 and crime services surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alexander Lee Dreesman, 24, Waverly, guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on supervised probation for one year, fined $1,250.00 plus court costs, if the defendant files proof of a temporary restricted license by the time of sentencing, half of the civil penalty may be waived, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Douglas Schwab, 22, Waverly, guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on supervised probation for one year, fined $1,250.00 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Monique Valerie Carter, 26, Jacksonville, FL, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to serve ten days in the Bremer County Jail, shall be given credit for time previously served in jail, the fine and statutory surcharge are waived, court costs shall be assessed against defendant, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00. Plead guilty to child endangerment, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self-probation for one year, fine is suspended, other penalties as prescribed by law; defendant pleads as charged to speeding and failure to use child restraint device and is ordered to pay the scheduled violations; no valid drivers license and child endangerment charges dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Lee Heath, 25, Waterloo, has violated the terms of probation and the defendant will be required to reside at the residential facility for up to one year or until max benefits are achieved.
State of Iowa v. Jakeyna Monique Atkins, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to disorderly conduct, fined $105, a crime services surcharge of 15% percent and court costs, bond on appeal is fixed in the amount of $105.
State of Iowa v. Elaine Marie Davis, 40, Waverly, pled guilty to contempt of court, fined $100, a crime services surcharge of 15% percent and court costs, bond on appeal is fixed in the amount of $500.
State of Iowa v. Caden M. Trujillo, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to 5th degree theft, fined $105 and a crime services surcharge of 15% percent and court costs, restitution to Kwik Star in the amount of 21.03, bond on appeal is fixed in the amount of $105.
State of Iowa v. Desiree Ann Johnson, 30, Fairfax, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to serve 180 days in the Bremer County Jail with all but 2 days suspended, this sentence shall run concurrent to Bremer County Case No. SRCR010259, the fine and statutory surcharge are waived, court costs shall be assessed against the defendant, placed on supervised probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant pled guilty to driving while license suspended and fined $250 plus surcharge and court costs, bond on appeal is set at $1,000 on the serious misdemeanor and $100 on the simple misdemeanor.
State of Iowa v. Keshia Denean Watson, 44, St. Paul, MN, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 2 days in jail with credit given for any time previously served, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid drivers license, and operating a non-registered vehicle are dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant to pay court costs, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Jay Beschorner, 48, Waverly, pled guilty to disorderly conduct, sentenced to serve a period of 7 days in the Bremer County Jail with credit for any time previously served, fined $625, plus the statutory surcharge, self probation for 1 year, bond on appeal is set at $500.
Small Claims
Quad Corporation, Inc., Davenport v Joshua Lucciani, Denver, judgment is entered against Joshua Lucciani, in the amount of $1,397 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 27, 2023, plus court costs of this action, bond on appeal is set at $250.
Andy DeMuth, Waverly v. Terri Hay, Waverly, judgment is entered against Terri Hay, in the amount of $4,250 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 24, 2023, plus court costs of this action, bond on appeal is set at $500.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa v. David Monaghan, Janesville, judgment is entered against David Monaghan, in the amount of $696.21 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 24, 2023, court costs of this action, bond on appeal is set at $500.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa v. Melissa Cox, Waverly, judgment is entered against Melissa Cox, in the amount of $1,352.21 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 24, 2023, plus court costs of this action, bond on appeal is set at $500.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa v. Sarah Ashley Webbeking, Denver, judgment is entered against Sarah Ashley Webbeking, in the amount of $986 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 24, 2023, plus court costs of this action, bond on appeal is set at $250.
Covenant Medical Center, Inc. DBA MercyOne Waterloo v. Nick Garner and Shirley Garner, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $389.11 with interest at the rate of 6.78% from 12/13/22 and court costs, bond on appeal is set at $150.
Covenant Medical Center, Inc. DBA MercyOne Waterloo v. Robert & Tracy Klinkenborg, Janesville, judgment is entered against Tracy Klinkenborg and Robert Andrew Klinkenborg, in the amount of $823 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 24, 2023, plus court costs of this action, bond on appeal is set at $250.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, Inc., Oelwein v. Daniel R. & Jennifer S. Richards, Fairbank, judgment is entered against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $786.94 with interest at the rate of 6.78% from 12/15/22 and court costs, bond on appeal is set at $500.
Covenant Medical Center, Inc. DBA MercyOne Waterloo v. Jeremy J. Hoffert, Waterloo, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $2,454.10 with interest at the rate of 6.78% from 12/15/22 and court costs, bond on appeal is set at $750.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Aaron L. Berg, Tripoli, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $616.18 with interest at the rate of 6.78% from 12/15/22 and court costs, appeal bond is $500.00.
MidLand Credit Management, Inc, West Des Moines v. Nicholas D. Waverley, Waverly, judgment is entered against Nicholas Dwight Waverley, in the amount of $671.96 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 27, 2023, plus court costs of this action, appeal bond is $250.
Hauge Associates Inc. Sioux Falls, SD v. Angela L. & Brent L. Brase, Plainfield, dismissed without prejudice.