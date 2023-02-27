Speeding
Derrick L. Beard, Steger, IL; Iyanu Olumide Ojo, Ames; Zachery Michael Quentin, Tripoli; Jacob L. Tilson, New Lenox, IL; Denise Guerrero Gojara, Waterloo; Theo Harm Tenhoeve, Waverly; Davion Alan Rouse, Willmar, MN; Patrick Thomas Freese, St. Louis Park, MN; Krista Rae Ellis, Oelwein; Jessica Nicole Schomaker, Palmyra, MO; Shabrina Johnson, Waterloo; Janier Arnulfo Blandon Rodriguez, Cresco; Adan Godoy, Los Fresnos, TX; Oscar Ceja Garcia, Lake Havasu City, AZ; Michelle Nicole Albers, Marion; Julian Cameron Broussard, Cypress, TX; Luis Enrique Archundia Sanchez, Elgin, IL; Haley Marie Fuhrmann, Wood Lake, MN; Jose Luis Munoz Moreno, Estherville; Eric Irvin Staker, Dike; Brody Allen Mundt, Waverly; Eldarah Sierra Brown Ton, Allen, TX; Stephanie Marie Johnson, Peachtree City, GA; Michael Brian Chiappetta, Springfield, IL; Matthew Ray McClure, Rockford, MN; Chaitanya Nadendla, Pitman, NJ; Gregory Allen Wilderman, Mason City; Christine M. Sauer, Tripoli; Frank Maldonado, Jr., Fresno, CA; Nautica Lavancha Walker, Cedar Rapids; Madeline Elisabeth Riphenburg, Rosemount, MN; Julie Ann Bolhuis, Iowa Falls; Destiny Francine Helen Lewis, Parlier, CA; Levian Alva Jacob Hanlin, Denver; Cory Lees Smith, Minnetonka, MN; Nicolas Harold Goodrich, Nora Springs; Colin Richard Marburger, Miles; Dianne E. Schultz, Postville; Robert Ross Mills, Waverly; Triston Dean Ufford, Dumont; Michelle Kay Grob, Charles City; Elizabeth Joy Merrill, Dike; James Robert Baumgartner, Waverly; Harvey Aaron Kornblum, South St. Paul, MN; Stephen Allen Hilmer, Waterloo; Britney Ann Leibold, janesville; Michael H. Rupe, Waverly; Caleb Matthew Holtzman, Cedar Falls; Elizabeth Marie Appel, Denver; Christian Joseph Craig, Cedar Falls; Gabrielle Lynne Godbey, Waterloo; Noah Eugene Jebe, Waterloo; Laura Joyce Wilkinson Flicker, Silver Spring, MD; Dalton Cole Heidemann; Roxanne Jeanette Lintz, Cedar Falls; Sean E. Stowe, Charles City. Cordova Jamal Lynch, St. Paul, MN; Peggy Sue Franksain, Charles City; Jeremy Carl Murray, Cedar Rapids; Jessica Dawn Noel Laun, Tripoli; Raul Heron Pena, Raymondville, TX; Jacqueline Ann Henry, Evansdale; Antonio Devaska Henley, St. Paul; Salvador Hernandez Barajas, Postville; Denise S. White, Chicago, IL; Shane Lester McRoberts, Nora Springs; Landon Dean Dochterman, Cedar Rapids; Griffin Lee Franksain, Charles City; Donald Lee Spencer, Cresco; Quiovany Santos, Sauk Village, IL; Evallette Alicia Brown, Elmwood, IL; James Oscar Tornberg, Iowa City; Caleb Earl Land, Warsaw, IL; Tara Mauree Stirling, Waverly; Paul Michael Braley, Cedar Falls; Richard Curtis Berens, Coon Rapids; Sana Khan, Glendale Heights, IL; Nathan Thomas Lindahl, Monroe City, MO; Kennedy Renee Boysen, Elk River, MN; Eldarah Sierra Brown Ton, Allen, TX; Rylan Jeffery Wistrom, Westfield, IN; Torri Shaunice Green, Minneapolis, MN; Kennedy Shania Staudt, Plainfield; Terrence Thomas Lundeen, Cushing; Joshua Eugene Hileman, Pella; Brittany Marie Hausladen, Buffalo, MN; Holly Marisa Johnson, Tripoli; Jeremy Alan Davis, Marengo; Michaela Lorraine Miller, St. Louis, MO; Max E. Steege, Jr., New Hampton; Jewel Marie Gipple, Nashua; Bryanna Baylie Burco, Sumner; Tyler Lee Ellifritz, Nashua; Dawn Marie Lane, Ottawa, IL; Harley Thomas Luck, Mount Vernon; Taylor Theresa Vasa, Keystone, NE; Houston Page, Tripoli; Quintarus Jamonte Roby, Cedar Rapids; Olivio Hernandez Lopez, Hampton; Darin Scott Johnson, Decorah; Ross David Badger, Rochester, MN; Maguire Lee Johnson, Tripoli; Troy Robert Cox, Sumner; Linda Laura Lopez, Clear Lake; Jeremy John Paris, Readlyn; Braulio Herrera, Jordan, MN; Duane Paul Meihost, Frederika; Uriel Scott, Lithonia, GA; Wanda Gladys Lovriend, Clarksville; Carlie Marie Rueber, Westgate; Jeffery Lynn Mather, Janesville; Erin Michelle Holland, Ellendale, MN; Vicki Renee Berschman, Buffalo Center; Bruce K. Becker, Plainfield; Bolus Marko Taresio Ahmed, Rochester; Olof Bjorg Steinthorsdottire, Madison, WI; Aubrie Ann Obermier, Greene; Brian Francis Etringer, Buckingham; Ann L. Campeau, Mesa, AZ; Roy Alfred Halverson, Waterloo; Keo Anthony Walker, Waterloo; Joshua Lee Zeigler, Algona; Cody John Fisher, Nashua; Timothy Miller, Waverly; Nicholas Donnavyn Huffman, Waverly; Stacey Juanita Clark, Chariton; Isaac Rodriguez Alvarez, Houston, TX; Dale W. Bright, Janesville; Dylan Scott Miene, Waterloo; Noah Michael Dougan, Shell Rock.
Magistrate and other traffic
Abenigo Parker, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled and fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Harry Thomas Buttermore, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate; Daylynd Joseph Campbell, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Shabrina Johnson, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Devlin Ray Corter, Cresco, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Jennifer L. Wittenberg, Readlyn, dark window or windshield; Jill Rene Miller, Coralville, failure to obey traffic control device; Stanley Jeffery, Diamond, OH, failure to comply with safety regulation rules and operation without registration card or plate; Kaitlin Marie Mohlis, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Adan Godoy, Los Fresnos, TX, no valid drivers license; Jennifer Sue Mohlis, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Jeremy Ervin Harnack, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Jeremy Richard Christensen, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Earl Harmon II, Waterloo, no drivers license and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Logan Alan Beauregard, Hudson, dark window or windshield; Joseph Patrick James Dolan, Le Sueur, MN, failure to comply with safety regulations; Troy Allan Lande, Lucas, dark window or windshield; Aaron Dwane Hoth, Sumner, failure to maintain registration plate; Julio Amilcar Miranda Orozco, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Abbey Rose Lampe, Sumner, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Triston Dean Ufford, Dumont, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Eric Thomas Schmitt, Waverly, use electronic communication device-age 18; David Edward Frank, Evansdale, dark window; Autumn Marquee Pietan, Waterloo, no drivers license; Cayden David Heath, Cedar Falls, no drivers license; Courtney Christine Kielman, Parkersburg, no drivers license and operation without registration card/plate; Matthew Jordan Massey, Waterloo, no drivers license; Jon Eugene Day, Chickasaw County, operating non-registered vehicle; Donald Ray Knight, Cedar Falls, no drivers license; Michelin Leconte, Waterloo, improperly illuminated license plate; Michael H. Rupe, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Ryan Jeffrey Black, Waverly, dark window; Nicole Renae Uhde, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Sonya Colleen Wommack, Davenport, unsafe approach emergency vehicle; Cory Jay Olson, Denver, dark window; Nathan Lee Sanders, Waterloo, failure to maintain registration plate; Molly Barbara Hammen, Cedar Falls, use of electronic communication device; Justin Matthew Shook, Shell Rock, careless driving; David William Lucas, Clarksville, fail to respond to yellow light; Sharlonda Denise Roorda, Waterloo, registration violation; Alexandra Kay Graham, Denver, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Daniel Lee Deterding, Fredericksburg, registration violation; Megan Elizabeth Brummer, Cedar Falls, operation without registration; Stacy Reingardt, Waverly, registration violation. Jeremiah Lee Hawkins, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Adessa Ann Buss, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Shane McRoberts, Nora Springs, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Tyler Dane Harbin, Cresco, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Quintarus Jamonte Roby, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Daylynd Joseph Campbell, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Belen Hernandez, Waterloo, violation of instruction permit limitation; Jack Perez Wheeler, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Jeremiah Lee Hawkins, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Cordova Jamal Lynch, St. Paul, MN, no valid drivers license; Nathaniel Roger Bosch, Mason City, operation without certificate of title and no valid drivers license; Antonio Devaska Henley, St. Paul, MN, no valid drivers license; Nathan Paul Randall, West Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Shane Lester McRoberts, Nora Springs, operation without registration card or plate; Jeremy Isaiah Flood, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Evallette Alicia Brown, Elmwood, IL, no valid drivers license; Jason Eugene Tyrrell, Sumner, failure to maintain control; Alexandra Kay Graham, Denver, failure to maintain control; Christopher Joseph Rivers, Fredericksburg, registration violation and violation of conditions of restricted license; Tyler James Morrison, Traer, dark window or windshield; Shane D. Herweyer, Northwood, dark window or windshield; Alex William Fesenmeyer, Greene, dark window or windshield; Joshua Eugene Hileman, Pella, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Aura Beatriz Bail, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Ryan Scott Thurm, Readlyn, dark window or windshield; Shimri Lasha Caldwell, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain control; Vicki Gean Fisher, Janesville, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Celena Agnes Bodensteiner, Waukon, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Jillian Nicole Brunssen, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Dominic David Frost, Epworth, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20-first offense; Caden Blake Conrad, Cedar Falls, windshield and window requirements; Micheline Leconte, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Dominque Daniella Beckstead, Hawkeye, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Radahakrishnan Sri Vedavyasa Sri, Charles City, failure to use child restraint; Trevor James Harris, Fredericksburg, operating non-registered vehicle; Cheryl Kay Brunko, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Rebecca Rose Oberender, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Daniel S. Mohring, Charles City, no valid drivers license; Alyssa Kaye Buss, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Jacob Edward Hanley, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Nathan Alan See, Oelwein, dark window or windshield; Sawyer Tucker Lunsford, Mount Pleasant, dark window; Anthony J. Guzman Mercado, Memphis, TN, no drivers license; Vicki Gean Fisher, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle; Jessica Ann Albright, Colfax, operating non-registered vehicle; Jesse James Hamilton, Bristow, operating non-registered vehicle; Cheyenne Lea Zoll, Plainfield, operating non-registered vehicle; Jordan Christopher Lamphier, Perry, school stop and no valid drivers license; Katharine Fullenwider Burnette, Des Moines, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Tye Aiden Bradley, Tripoli, safety belts/safety harness requirement; Jade Alexandria Halvorson, Fredericksburg, use of electronic communication device; Isaac Rodriguez Alvarez, Houston, TX, fail to have valid license/permit; Robert Travis Schneiderman, Waverly, operation without registration; James Denin, Sr., Waverly, registration violation; Craig James Vogt, Tripoli, failure to yield left turn; Austin Jeffrey Kromminga, Clarksville, failure to yield left turn; Bailey James Nosbisch, Nashua, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Roxanne J. Hess, Readlyn, failure to use seatbelt; Dylan Thor Wrage, Waverly, fail to have valid license/permit; Joseph Eulalio Casey, Waterloo, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Morgan Lan Bailey, North Branford, CT, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Bryce Carl Czarnetzki, Wilton, failure to stop on a steady red signal, Ruth Ann Davis, Waverly, failure to yield left turn.