Dissolutions:
Marc Alan Elsner, Waverly, v. Kayla Elsner, Waterloo.
Gabriel Rosa, Houston, TX, v. Shalimar Santos, Waverly.
Hailee Jo Hunter, Waverly, v. Nicholas Scott Podhaski, Waterloo.
Ashley A. Gerleman, Sumner v. Justin Limkemann, Frederika.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschauer, 21, Plainfield, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Joel Richard Mitchell, 24, Waverly, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Emily Katherine Joecken, 40, Readlyn, first-offense abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Joseph White, 44, Sumner, disorderly conduct.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Andrea Elizabeth Ledesma, 29, Waverly, violation of no contact/protective order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. David Allan Tabor, 40, Raymond, two counts of driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jason William Gruenberg, 35, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Cyrus Demones Banks, 38, Waverly, driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Lee Zeigler, 35, Waverly, first-offense abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Jean Smith, 32, Bunnell, FL, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Dakota Keith Jones, 25, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin Joseph Stegemann, 40, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Kenny Lee Colvin, 33, Cedar Falls, possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Marshall Stephen Lockett, 24, St. Paul, MN, possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Aireus Charles McCollough, 38, Waverly, allowing dog to run at large.
State of Iowa v. Bradley Duane Bahlmann, 41, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Keyler Michael Wilson, 28, Jesup, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jason Duane Niedert, 42, Evansdale, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
Jean A. and Loren J. Necker v. Independence Bancshares, Inc., Northeast Security Bank, and PSB Corporation, dismissed with prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Matthew John Steere, 50, Readlyn, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and given credit for any time previously served, fined $855, suspended, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Sidney Sherrard Chatman, 37, Waterloo, found guilty on 3 counts of child endangerment, second-offense OWI and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to serve 2 years in the Bremer County Jail, suspended on each count of child endangerment, sentenced to serve 2 years in the Bremer County Jail with all but 7 days suspended for the OWI charge, sentenced to 7 days in the Bremer County Jail for the possession of a controlled substance charge, fine of $1,875 plus court costs imposed, other fines are suspended, revoked driving privileges, placed on supervised probation for 2 years, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges: no valid drivers license and stopping on a paved part of a highway, dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $ 2,000.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Kent Richards, 39, Elk Run Heights, convicted of forgery and third-degree theft, committed into custody, not to exceed 5 years, suspended, placed on probation for 2-5 years, fined $1025 and the surcharge, suspended and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $5,000.
State of Iowa v. Bryce Anthony Schares, 22, Gilbertville, pled guilty to public intoxication, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Hunter Joseph Youngblut, 21, Jesup, pled guilty to public intoxication, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. George Ruben Villalpando, 29, Waterloo, ordered that the probation revocation proceedings are canceled, court costs assessed against the defendant.
State of Iowa v. Pinkie Marie Collett, 33, Waverly, convicted of second-degree harassment, sentenced to 180 days in the Bremer County Jail with all but 4 days suspended, fined $430 and statutory surcharge and court costs imposed, placed on supervised probation for a period of 1 year and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges disorderly conduct-fighting/violent behavior, dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Pinkie Marie Flowers, 33, Waverly, convicted of assault, sentenced to serve 7 days in the Bremer County Jail, suspended, the fine in the amount of $105 and statutory surcharge are suspended, defendant shall pay court costs, placed on self-probation for 1 year, bond on appeal is set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Bobby Dale Schultz, 50, Denver, pled guilty to assault abuse causing bodily injury, entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on supervised probation for 1 year and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Greg Allen Johnson, 42, Mason City, pled guilty to violating the conditions of a restricted license, pay the scheduled violation of $70 as well as all required surcharges and court costs, bond on appeal is set at $200.
State of Iowa v. Kevin William Foster, 57, Waverly, pled guilty to animal at large prohibited, fined $105, a criminal services surcharge of 15% and the court costs of this case.
Hauge Associates, Inc. Sioux Falls, SD v. Timothy and Amy Kangas, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa v. James Greg Langreck, 31, Waucoma, violated the terms of probation and defendant’s probation is revoked, any portion of the period of incarceration previously suspended in the original judgment and sentence is now imposed and shall be served.
State of Iowa v. Jerry Shawn Hoge, 43, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, given credit for time previously served if time is served in jail and may serve two (2) days in hotel program approved by the Iowa DOT, fined $1,250 plus court costs and if the defendant files proof of a temporary restricted license by the time of sentencing, half of the fine may be waived, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, revoked driving privileges, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Elena Ann Nannenga, 25, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to serve 7 days in jail and given credit for time previously served, fine of $1,875, plus statutory surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, placed on probation for 2 year(s), companion charges will be dismissed at defendant’s costs, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Jacob L. Tilson, 21, New Lenox, IL, found guilty of first-offense OWI, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self probation for 1 year, pay civil penalty in the amount of $1,250.00 plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charge of speeding, defendant pleads as charges and is ordered to pay scheduled violation.
State of Iowa v. Jerod Michael Cox, 27, Waverly, pled guilty to assault abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to serve 180 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, credit for time previously served if time is served in jail, pay the $90.00 abuse surcharge and court costs, placed on supervised probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, no contact order in effect until February 3, 2028, additional count of assault abuse by impeding breathing is dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Erik Alan Siewertsen, 42, Riceville, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 5 days in jail, fined $855, plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Kyrra May Hill, 19, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 5 days in jail, fined $855, plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $2,000; companion charge of driving while license under suspension-dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Tyra Lynnae Wilson, 24, Clear Lake, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $855, plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $2,000; companion charge of speeding-defendant pleads as charged and is order to pay the scheduled violation.
Dillavou Oil Co., Charles City v. Sue Maples, Waverly, judgment is entered against Sue Maples, in the amount of $858.72 with interest at the rate of 6.79% per annum from February 10, 2023, plus court costs of this action, bond on appeal is set at $250.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Robyn A. Ryan, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $4000.31 with interest at the rate of 6.78% from the 3rd day of February, 2023 and court costs, bond on appeal is set at $750.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines v. Stacey Shader, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
Hauge Associates Inc, Sioux Falls, SD v. Stacy Smith, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Justin Davon Cason, 38, Des Moines, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to serve 120 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 8 days suspended, credit given for jail time already served, fined $1,250.00 plus court costs, if the defendant files proof of a temporary restricted license by the time of sentencing, half of the fine may be waived. Court costs shall be assessed against Defendant, revoked driving privileges, supervised probation for 1 year and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $1,000 on each count; companion charges of no valid drivers license and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. William Vernon Ison, Jr., 48, Clarksville, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $1,250 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, revoked driving privileges, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Cole Allen White, 19, Charles City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self probation for 1 year, fined $1,250 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Luis Eduardo Cordova, 32, Downey, CA, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to serve 2 days in jail, fined $1,250, plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, revoked driving privileges, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. James Alan Hinders, Jr., 51, Clarksville, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on self probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $625 plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Chelsea Renea Ferch, 28, Charles City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on self probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $625 plus court costs.