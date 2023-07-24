Dissolutions:
Lynseah Henninger, Plainfield v. Collin Morris, Oelwein.
Mary Jo Emily Stromberg, Waverly v. Eric Stephen Stromberg, Waverly.
Tina Marie Land, Sumner v. Elwood Dale Wendel, Oelwein.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Andrea Ellen Daniels, 50, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Joskua Tsitsiki Roque, 25, Waterloo, first-offense OWI, open container-driver and no valid drivers license.
State of Iowa v. Alek Trey Carter, 32, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Adrienne Kristine Lamos, 42, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Trevor Jay Schwartz, 53, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Levi Ryan Wolfensperger, 31, Waverly, abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
State of Iowa v. Eric Michael Canakes, 52, Waterloo, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 55, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Stacia Lea Hammes, 21, Grimes, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Ann Morel, 36, Waverly, two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness-first-offense.
District Court:
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Mary Denton, Waverly, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $4,551.30 with interest at the rate of 14.50% per annum from 6/20/23 and court costs of this action, appeal bond is $100.
Unifund CCR, LLC, Brookfield, WI v. Hester R. Nelms, Sumner, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $5,480.75 with interest at the rate of 16.24% and court costs of this action.
Forsythe Finance, LLC, Brookfield, WI v. Donnie Randolph, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
BCG Equities, LLC, Brookfield, WI v. Wade Miller, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,076.63 plus interest at the rate of 7.20% and court costs.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Susan M. and Jeffrey L. Cornforth, Waverly, judgment is entered against defendant(s) in the amount of $656.30 with interest at the rate of 7.20% per annum from 6/18/23 and court costs, appeal bond is $250.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Tasha H. Steffen and Ryan Matthew Steffen, Sumner, judgment is entered against defendant(s) in the amount of $2,181.13 with interest at the rate of 7.20% per annum from June 18, 2023 and court costs, appeal bond is $500.
Covenant Medical Center, Inc. Waterloo v. Jessica Kay Rottinghaus, Readlyn, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $979.46 plus interest at the rate of 7.20% per annum from the 6/23/23 plus court costs, bond on appeal is $250.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Janna Lynn Limkemann, Plainfield, judgment is entered against defendant(s) in the amount of $3,880.20 with interest at the rate of 7.20% per annum from June 18, 20236/18/23 and court costs, appeal bond is $500.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Benjamin Joseph and Nicole Pearl Kleckner, Waverly, judgment is entered against defendant(s) in the amount of $4,607.62 with interest at the rate of 7.20% per annum from 6/20/23 and court costs, appeal bond is $500.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Tinamarie A. and Josiah Foutch, Denver, judgment is entered against defendants in the amount of $10,968.80 plus court costs.
Prestige Financial Services v. Brian Robertson, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $2,439.58 plus fees of $1,180 and interest at 20.49% until paid in full.
UHG I LLC v. Mindy Johnston, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $7,000 with interest at 7.20% and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Orvall Herman, Janesville, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $2,831.78 with interest at 7.20% and court costs, appeal bond is $500.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Katy Davis, Janesville, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $3,669.05, with interest at 10.90% per annum from 5/2/23 and court costs.
LVNV Funding, Minnesota v. Roman A. Bontrager, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
UHG I LLC v. Neal James Finder, Tripoli, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $3,027.54 with interest at 7.20% and court costs.
Shovel 1 DBA Crystal Plumbing, Heating, & Excavating, Waverly v. Craig Bremner, Tripoli, ordered that the plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is granted in the amount of $122.88 with interest at the rate of 7.20%, court costs assessed to defendant; the defendant’s counterclaim is granted in the amount of $6,500 with interest at the rate of 7.20%, costs of the counterclaim are assessed to plaintiff, bond on appeal is $500.
State of Iowa v. Kelsey Calahan Palsic, 33, Osage, convicted second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 7 days suspended, fined $1,875 plus the surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Dustin William Hall, 42, Osage, has violated the terms of his probation, probation is revoked and any portion of the incarceration previously suspended is now imposed.
State of Iowa v. Leslie Warren Schilling, 60, Nashua, guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $105 plus 15% crime services surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Neal Moser, 33, Waverly, convicted of driving while license barred, sentenced to 5 days in jail, fine is suspended, companion charges: interference with official acts, operation without registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, provide false identification-guilty as charged, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Cortez Pate, 34, Richfield, MN, pled guilty to possession of controlled substance-marijuana, deferred judgment, probation for one year, fine of $430 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Michael Allan Scheffert, 34, New Hartford, convicted of the amended charge of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 7 days in jail, fined $105 plus statutory surcharge and court costs, one year probation, bond on appeal is $500.
State of Iowa v. Davit Sergio Johansen, 21, Waseca, MN, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, deferred judgment, one year self-probation and $430 fine plus court costs, companion charges: possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, possession of alcohol by person 18/19/20 and person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products-defendant pleads as charged and is ordered to pay the scheduled violations.