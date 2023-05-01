District Court:
Allison Maitland v. Stephanie and Donald Pinter, Jr, dismissed with prejudice.
American Express National Bank v. Elana Trimble, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $7,989.29 plus court costs.
Brian G. Tank, New Hampton v. Virgil C. Hartman Estate, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, Golden Valley, MN v. Pamela K. Footman, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Carmen Goedken, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $560.12 with interest at 7.22% from 4/4/23 plus court costs, bond on appeal is $250.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Amanda Shreve, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,657.92 with interest at 7.22% from 3/1/23 plus court costs, bond on appeal is $750.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines v. Brent Woodson, Fredericksburg, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $866.58 plus court costs, bond on appeal is $250.
Lantern Park Apartments, Waverly v. Ashley M. Fischer, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Evan Paul Meester, 28, Frederika, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $1,250 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, revoked driving privileges, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Braden Michael Whittle, 17, West Union, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 5 days in jail, fined $855 and statutory surcharge, suspended, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Cyrus Demones Banks, 38, Waverly, has violated the terms of probation and is found to be in contempt, sentenced to 20 days in jail.
State of Iowa v. Cyrus Demones Banks, 38, Waverly, pled guilty to count 1 third-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but 10 days suspended, fine of $855 and 15% crime services surcharge is imposed, but suspended, count 2 driving while barred, sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but 10 days suspended, fine of $855 and 15% crime services surcharge is imposed, but suspended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000 for count 1 and $2,000 for count 2.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Deanne Potter, 32, St. Ansgar, probation violation is dismissed at State’s expense.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Kent Richards, 39, Elk Run Heights, revocation of probation for violation, warrant for arrest issued.
State of Iowa v. Spencer Randall Adams, 22, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to public intoxication, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Ronny Van Wey, 81, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree harassment, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge, bond on appeal is $105, the no contact order is extended for one year.
State of Iowa v. Brian Dwayne Carter, 35, Bolingbrook, IL, pled guilty to contempt/violation of no contact order, sentenced to 7 days in jail, ordered to pay court costs.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin Joseph Stegemann, 40, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, OWI test failure/refusal, sentenced to 2 days in jail, companion charges: failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate are dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $1,000.
Magistrate and traffic court:
Speeding: Noah Andrew Boseman, Red Lake Falls, MN; Jason Daniel Pringle, Sumner; Ashly Marie Gaskins, Davenport; Robert James Boettiger, Bruce, WI; Peggy Sue Franksain, Charles City; Xuemei Zhang, Long is City NY; Yair Silva Cortez, Waterloo; Justin Edward Bauman, New Prague, MN; Jennifer Lynn Toms, Hiawatha; Nancy Rebeca Tepato, Macon, GA; Luis Enrique Lopez, Rio Grande City, TX; Nicole Ann Ferentz, Iowa City; Crystal Ann Lanigan, Savage, MN; Jeffrey Robert Riles, Mason City; Patrick Joseph Mahaffey, Grinnell; Reuben Martin Fox, Randalia; Connor Jeffrey Eischen, Kenyon, MN; Nicolas Todd Wessels, Amana; Isabelle Ann Baker, Washburn; Maci Elizabeth Freund, Parkersburg; Melody Tristen Adair, Waterloo; Ann Margaret Pasqualini, Minnetonka, MN; Kristi Nicole Hunemuller, Allison; Nancy Lee, Minneapolis, MN; Thomas Ray Uhlenhopp, Sumner; Damone B. Chandler, Brimfiled, IL; Cammi Celeste Weaver, Waterloo; Mindy Ann Adamkiewicz, Spanaway, WA; Jesse D. Diaz, Waverly; Kristyn Jaye Buterin, St. Paul, MN; Katherine Elizabeth Moyer, Readlyn; Lindsey Breann Fuller, Waterloo; Qshandra S. Newman, Blytheville, AR; Andrew Ray Westpfahl, Readlyn; Brody Keith Shover, Waverly; jeremy Lee Rieken, Janesville; Karen Lynn Boyer, Aplington; Rodney Philip Parsons, Corpus Christi, TX; Meta Joann Allen, Sumner; Laura Marie Harzke, Fort Madison; Thomas Francis Shatek, Elma; Vicky Jo Copp, Readlyn; Helga Katrina Hawkins; Joshua Matthias Franzen, Tripoli; Endalew Berhe Gebretsadik, Waverly; Dana Jannelle Green, Minneapolis, MN; Raphael Ongendancenda Akoto, Cedar Rapids; Bret Anthony Warnke, Westgate; Barbara Ann Prunty, Cheyenne, WY; Abigail June Reemtsma, Maple Grove, MN; Thelma Antoinette Berry, Louisville, MS; Jamie Ann Weitzenkamp, Allison; Cameron Ray Berinobis, Evansdale; Nicole Renee Skaar, Denver; Lance Dell Hendel, Loretto, MN; Dawson Michael Fordice, Solon; Kathryn Lynn Nelson, Bloomington, MN; Ashwin Vinayak Subramani, Iowa City; Stacey Lahr, Waverly; Miguel Angel Rios, Ainsworth; Brent Kenneth Blaser, Iowa City; Michael Todd Tetmeyer, Cedar Falls; Aladdin Ahmetovic, Urbandale; Maxwell Jacob Thrasher, Denver; Brody James Jepperson, Nashua; Zachary Lee Walker, Rockford; Trevor Collin Wyman, Mason City; Ronald John Oltrogge, Denver; Amy Renee Titus, Marble Rock; Tyson J. Kromminga, Shell Rock; Jennifer Lindsay Lane, Dunkerton; Anita K. Fay, Waverly; Kriston Marie Aguilar, Cedar Falls; Anna Kate Goeke, Waverly; Edvin Rizvic, Waterloo.
Others: Alan Dale Starkweather, Waverly, driving while license under suspension; Jamie Marie Fell, Waterloo, driving while license under suspension; Yair Silva Cortez, Waterloo, driving while license under suspension and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Amanda Marie Schueler, Shell Rock, unlawful passing of school bus-first offense; Mark Andrew Dunnick, Waverly, unlawful passing of school bus-first offense; Jesse D. Diaz, Waverly, driving while license under suspension; Travis Duana Gibson, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield and fail to display registration plate; Yareli Varona, Waverly, no valid drivers license; Bart Allen Hunemiller, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability and registration violation; Mora Joyden Holt, Fairbank, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products and careless driving; Chad Alan Krueger, Waterloo, registration violation; Bradley Mearl Dixon, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Garrett Reed Helm, West Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Rustin Joseph Hagarty, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Cassie Mae Stone, Ionia, dark window or windshield; Valerie Lynn Lane, Clarksville, operation without registration card or plate; Tanner George Allison, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Justin Nicholas Pfister, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Alicia Marie Amos, Newark, DE, no valid drivers license; Robert Duane Donlon, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Klint Allen Kappmeyer, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Nicholas Dwight Waverley, Waverly, no valid drivers license; Bradley D. Metsale, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Clinton Ray McVay, Tripoli, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Benjamin Lyle Collins, Bondurant, dark window or windshield; Tanner Wedeking Gilbert, Clarksville, operating non-registered vehicle; Justin Daniel Schroeder, Greene, dark window or windshield; Bradley Dean Chandler, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Justin Cole Klammer, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Amber Lea Caulkins, Bettendorf, failure to use child restraint device and operation without registration card or plate; Jessica Joy Morlan, Urbandale, operating non-registered vehicle; Andrew Ray Westpfahl, Readlyn, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products; Loren Thomas Laudenbach, St. Augusta, MN, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Bradley Adam White, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Eric D. Burt, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Austin Lawrence Schares, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Richard Forrest Swenson, Rochester, MN, failure to maintain control; William Alan Ratley, Morganfield, KY, hours of service violation; Joseph W. Krupps, Galesburg, IL, failure to obey traffic control device; Ronald Robert Reichers, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Joshua Richard Smith, Independence, following too close; Everal Smart, Bronx, NY, no drivers license; Anita Mae Finn, Waterloo, no drivers license; Riley Joseph Smith, Dubuque, dark window; Edward W. Wireman, Waterloo, unsafe approach to emergency vehicle and no drivers license; Jason Victor Christensen, Waterloo, dark window; Haley Rose Hackett, Denver, dark window; Rechelle Elizabeth Hindman, Waverly, registration violation; Nathan James Fuller, River Falls, WI, failure to obey stop/yield sign; James Jefferson Hein, Janesville, (2) dark window/windshield; Chad L. Benham, Denver, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Camden Henry Thomas, Cedar Falls, registration violation.