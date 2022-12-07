Magistrate and Traffic Court
John Even, Readlyn, driving on the wrong side of a two way highway; Trevor Collin Lange, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Wellie E. Woodson, Dallas, TX, no valid drivers license; Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschauer, Cedar Falls, no drivers license, operating non-registered vehicle; Tessa Jo Nisius, Parkersburg, dark window or windshield; Jermaine Jermal Goodlow, Minneapolis, MN, no valid drivers license; Ismael Quintana, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jelecia Necole Tyler, Memphis, TN, no valid drivers license; Eric Jason Rose, Sr., Sumner, no valid drivers license; Valencia Demetria Williams, Ryan, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Colleen Lorraine Donahue, Seymour, TN, no valid drivers license; Achilles Bryant Quiqley, Fredericksburg, use of electronic communication device-graduate drivers license; Shawn Isaac Behrends, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Ethan D. Mahlstedt, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Daniel Oliver Rietsma II, Sioux Falls, SD, no valid drivers license; Cody Douglas Chitty, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Karl Allan Kramer, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Alexander Clifford Johnson, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Jody Lee Elliott, Marion, dark window or windshield; Gerald Lenard Webster, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safely belts-adult; Preston Andrew Oliver, Waterloo, no valid drivers license and operating non-registered vehicle; Maksim Chertovskikh, Sunny Isles Beach, FL, no Iowa fuel permit, no valid commercial drivers license, CMV-violation of trip permits; Isaac Rodriguez Alvarez, Houston, TX, no valid drivers license; Lakeysha Ann Kennedy, Moline, IL, dark window or windshield; Michael Andrew Bryan, Fairbank, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor; Life Maddison, Waterloo, no valid drivers license, failure to provide proof of financial liability; John Blake Davis, Plainfield, failure to display registration plate; Caitlin Rebecca Louk, Waverly, vehicle fail to respond to steady red light; John Atom Folsom, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adullt; Benjamin Dwight Boyer, Janesville, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Shane William Klingsmith, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Trever Josepeh Dorn, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Jeremy David Hamlin, West St. Paul, MN, no valid drivers license; Jose Roberto Robles Reyes, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Tracey Lee Huisinga, Parkersburg, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Adam Ross Nechanicky, Buckingham, dark window or windshield; Tyler Lee Bice, West Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Waden James Else, Waterloo, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Paige Ann Wood, Readlyn, restrictions on taking game-protected; Carlos I. Mejia, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Brenna Marie Graham, Vergas, MN, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Gabrielle Elizabeth Symmonds, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Gerardo DeLeon Castaneda, Minneapolis, MN, failure to have valid license; Michael Lee Gill, Minneapolis, MN, failure to have valid license; Joshua T. Slaytenow, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Joel Richard Mitchell, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Tina Ann Rohwedder, Rockford, no drivers license; Benjamin Dwight Boyer, Janesville, no drivers license, operating non-registered vehicle; Shane William Klingsmith, Waterloo, no drivers license; Chad Elliott South, Dunkerton, operating non-registered vehicle; Taylor M. Klemp, Sumner, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Megan R. Baldwin, Tripoli, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Kitarra Victoria Johnson, Charles City, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Grace Marie Lane, Sumner, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Brooke Talbott McCoy, Ottumwa, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Shyann Nicole Epps, Waverly, failure to use safety belt; Paula McNabb, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Robert John Frederick, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Naomi Jean Pendleton, Waverly, failure to use safety belt; Cayle Steward DeBoer, Shell Rock, following too closely; Gary Jay Boveia, Waverly, fail to obey traffic control device; Cadence Mae Regenold, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Anna Marie Hemann, Montrose, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Andrew L. Richmann, Staten Island, NY, registration violation.
Jessica Rae Spicer, Oelwein; Jugbeh H. Klay, Waterloo; Patience Adin Kauzlarich, Iowa Falls; Geaunna Jarnae Amos Jefferson, Minneapolis, MN; Latrice Marchell Parson, Rochester, MN; Jelecia Necole Tyler, Memphis, TN; Jeffrey Lee Blakely Gibson, Collins, GA; Valencia Demetria Williams, Ryan; Skylar Zane Ferguson, West Des Moines; Kyra Lashel St. Germain, Cedar Rapids; Jade Marie Sweeney, Rochester, MN; Colleen Lorraine Donahue, Seymour, TN; Jamaal Omar Terry, Minneapolis, MN; Kevin Gary Tolliver, New Hampton; Chelsea Jeflyn Swatek, Cromwell, MN; Julia Louise Boer, Valparaiso, IN; Aaron Michael Robinson, St. James, MO; Jeremiah Gonzales, Shakopee, MN; Kaye Elizabeth Blong, Charles City; Paul Joseph Havlovic, Scottsdale, AZ; Heidi Joy Hagemeyer, Eden Prairie, MN; Blaine Jared Lucas, Fredericksburg; Croix Miguel Jose Mader, Hastings, MN; Yemi E. Rodriguez, Kenner, LA; Brittnie Ashley Gienapp, Hopkinton, IA; Joseph Alexorous Reeves, Fridley, MN; Denyse Marie Schumacher, Cedar Falls; Ryan Randall Richardson, Charles City; Justen Martinez, Postville; Suzanne Mulenda Ngama, Waterloo; Darrick Daniel Schultz, Sumner; Cynthia C. Olivares Sanchez, Houston, TX; Cortney Jean Tschida, Minneapolis, MN; Brett Michael Chancellor, Cedar Falls; Kristi Louise Bohlen, Janesville; Blair McCall Wilson, Greenville, SC; Joshua Tsitsiki Roque, Rockville, MN; John Sadir S. Ramirez Arauz, Waterloo; Isaac Rodriguez Alvarez, Houston, TX; Nechka Nikki Neziroski, Bettendorf; Wonderful Bai Tarr, Cedar Rapids; Victor Paul Junker, New Hartford; Steven James Wandling, Florissant, MO; Paul Joseph Rundquist, Waterloo; Joshua Robert Gardner, Maryland Heights, MO; Ashley Ann Immerzeel, Cedar Falls; Daniel Lee Ringhofer, Jr., Chattanooga, TN; Kalisha Lee Lau, Kensett; Tristin Michael Price, Livingston, LA; Tammy Lynn Evans, Clarksville; Erin Nicole Rassett, Fargo, ND; Justin Daniel Baehler, Mineral Point, WI; Ashley Marie Allison, Nixa, MO; Sky Jackie Lyon Volker Betts, Denver; Megan Lee Grunklee, Claremont, MN; Julie Yuki Ralston Aoki, Robbinsdale, MN; Eric O. Sanchez, Memphis, TN; Jacob A. Kwiatkowski, Radom, IL; Jonathan Michael Lugg, Waterloo; Margaret Marie Kalb, Waconia, MN; Dakota A. McAllister, Bethalto, IL; Garth Randall Warren, Plymouth, MN; Dylan Freese, Tripoli; Xavier Easton Travis Page, Brantwood, WI; Timothy Juton Matthews, Rock Island, IL; Kimberly Susan Streinz, Sumner; Jeremy David Hamlin, West St. Paul, MN; Russell Scott Ragsdale, Sumner; Brian Robert McGee, Quincy, IL; Gavyn Robert Thoreson, Andover, MN; Elvia Yarelis Ramos Pujols, Carolina, PR; Anouse Mitial, Marion; Steven Derell Pruette, Rutherfordton, NC; Maria Delfina Vega Oviedo, Chicago, IL; Henry Centeno Lazo, Indianapolis, IN; Laura Elizabeth Blaine, Dallas, TX; Dominic David Frost, Epworth; Trevor Collin Lange, Cedar Rapids; Waden James Else, Waterloo; Alannah Ann Guenther, Maynard; Hannah PK Ney, Minneapolis, MN; Hunter Marshall Kane, Fairbank; Luke David Ishman, Cresco; Todd Bryant Godat, Waverly; Brian Luis Sousa, Stoughton, MA; Mitchell James Norton, Waverly; Owen Donald Rustand, Cedar Rapids; Anthony Joseph Crawford, New Hampton; Bradley Aaron Guinn, Solon; Kevin Leo Kaufman, Independence; Katherine Margaret Warfield, Edina, MN; Collin Wade Shadle, Cedar Falls; Lawrence Dean Olsen, Iowa City; Koffi Afanvi, Moline, IL; Austin Lee Henry, Montezuma, IA; Ethan Wraith Grimes, Sumner; Danielle Elizabeth Buennemeyer, Chillicothe, IL; Tommy Jude Carroll, Memphis, TN; Tristen L. Moore, Granite City, IL; Gerardo DeLeon Castaneda, Minneapolis, MN; Cameron J. Britt, Milwaukee, WI; Michael Lee Gill, Minneapolis, MN; Kylie Alyssa Lantz, Williams; Will Junior Brooks, Davenport; Brittney Marie Close, Waverly; Ronald Jay Portis, Rockford; Isaiah Williams, Chicago, IL; Breanna N. Anderson, Waterloo; Joel Richard Mitchell, Waverly; Jacob Donald Rommel, Waverly; Leyla June Grawe, Cedar Rapids; Zachary Robert Strahan, Eden Prairie, MN; Roxanne Eileen Mobley, Cedar Falls; Eric James Vos, Cedar Falls; Peggy Jean Rogers, Janesville; Christopher Thomas Britt, Janesville; Margaret Pauline Rosen, West St. Paul, MN; Tatiana Anatolievna Jackson, Cedar Falls; Matthew Cody Julson, Northwood; Matthew Omar Skurdal, Cedar Falls; Alexzander Calvin Spree, Shell Rock; Marsha Lynn McMillin, Dunkerton; Riley James Willitts Hoffman, Ionia; Hannah Lee Rinken, Clarksville; Paula Sue Spurlin, Waterloo; Allison Annmarie Fulp, Anderson, IN.
Jill D. Schwickerath, Readlyn v. Dean R. Schwickerath, Readlyn
Kristin Jensen, Waverly v. Brandon Jensen, Waverly
Walther Building, Waverly v. Bremer County Real Estate, LLC, American Family Dentistry, LLC, & Avijit Goel, notice of foreclosure without redemption and petition in equity.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Allin Hungate, 21, Marion, first offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Chris D. Segbee, 34, Waterloo, first offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Chelsea Renea Ferch, 27, Charles City, first offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Tresa Ann Johnson, 52, Marion, first offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Eduardo Aguilar Herrera, Compton, CA, 31, second offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ella Shea Killion, 19, Janesville, second offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Warren Peter Krieg, 27, Greene, second offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Alex Christopher Bartels, 27, Waterloo, first offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Marcus D. Harrington, 44, Waverly, found guilty of second offense OWI, committed into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years, suspended with the exception of seven days to be served at the Bremer County Jail within the next 120, shall be given credit for any time previously served, may serve jail time in 48-hour increments, fined $1,875.00 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked under Iowa Code § 321J.4, placed on supervised probation for two years, pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein.
State of Iowa v. Danielle Marie Taylor, 32, Waterloo, found guilty of second offense OWI and child endangerment, committed into custody for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years, suspended with the exception of seven days to be served at the Bremer County Jail within the next 120, shall be given credit for any time previously served, may serve jail time in 48-hour increments, fined $1,875.00 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs for OWI and $855 for child endangerment plus court costs, driving privileges revoked under Iowa Code § 321J.4, placed on supervised probation for two years, pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein. The companion charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed.
State of Iowa v. Cade Michael Williams, 20, Waverly, pled guilty to first offense OWI, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self probation for a period of one year, submit to a substance abuse evaluation and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received, pay civil penalty in the amount of $1,250.00 and complete drinking driver’s school.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Richmond Kress, 29, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first offense OWI, sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, all but two days of sentence suspended, within the next 120 days, given credit for any time previously served, may serve two days in a DOT approved OWI program, sentence may be served concurrently with any sentence imposed in Black Hawk County, fined $1,250.00, plus the statutory surcharge, driving privileges revoked under Section 321J.4, probation for one year, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein, submit to random UA’s and/or breath tests as a condition of probation.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Kristine Simon, 31, Cedar Falls, found guilty of lesser charge second offense OWI and child endangerment causing no injury, sentence not to exceed 2 years concurrent to one another, placed in the 321J Program in a residential placement at the Women’s Center for Change in Waterloo, Iowa, if available, or suitable residential correctional facility placement if unavailable, cooperate with Iowa Department of Human Services with regard to the minor child referenced in this case and to the extent that the Department deems appropriate, fined $1875 plus the statutory surcharge and fined $855 plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, Iowa Department of Transportation is directed to revoke the privilege to operate a motor vehicle for six years if it is her third conviction in 12 years and she has not already been revoked for that amount of time for this offense, and complete a course for drinking drivers.
State of Iowa v. Jessi Amber Franzen, 41, Plainfield, found guilty of first offense OWI and unlawful possession of a prescription drug-Trazodone, judgment and sentence for prescription drug charge deferred, sentenced to 30 days in the Bremer County Jail with all but 2 days suspended, may have credit for time previously served if sentence is completed in jail, may serve sentence in a DOT approved hotel program, fined $1250.00 plus statutory surcharge and court costs for OWI and $430 plus court costs for the unlawful possession of prescription drug charge, driving privileges shall be revoked under Iowa Code § 321J.4, probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services, pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain an updated substance abuse evaluation; companion charge of open container–dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Kayla Joann Martin, 33, Clarksville, pled guilty to contempt–violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to serve two days in Bremer County Jail, credit for time already served, serve the sentence imposed within 60 days of the date of this order, bond on appeal is fixed in the amount of $500.00.
State of Iowa v. Colton Ryan Wright, 41, Plainfield, plead guilty to contempt-other act or omission of magistrate court, fined $500, a crime services surcharge of fifteen percent and the court costs of this case, judgment shall be paid in installments of not less than $50 every 30 days beginning no later than 12/20/2022, the state of Iowa may withhold any state income tax refund, gambling winnings, or suspend any motor vehicle registration and/or driver’s license for unpaid court ordered financial obligations, ordered to pay attorney fees, bond on appeal is fixed in the amount of $500.
UHG I, LLC (Synchrony Bank), Brookfield, WI, v. Nicholas Cole, Readlyn, judgment is entered against Nicholas Cole for the amount of $1,645.83 with future interest at the statutory rate of 6.50% from the date of filing the original notice plus court costs.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Brandon Jake Heiar, Denver, is found in default and judgment is entered accordingly against Brandon Jake Heiar, in the amount of $816.44 with interest at the rate of 6.76 % per annum from November 20, 2022, plus court costs of this action, appeal bond is $250.