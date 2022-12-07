Bremer County Courthouse (copy) (copy)

Magistrate and Traffic Court

John Even, Readlyn, driving on the wrong side of a two way highway; Trevor Collin Lange, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Wellie E. Woodson, Dallas, TX, no valid drivers license; Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschauer, Cedar Falls, no drivers license, operating non-registered vehicle; Tessa Jo Nisius, Parkersburg, dark window or windshield; Jermaine Jermal Goodlow, Minneapolis, MN, no valid drivers license; Ismael Quintana, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jelecia Necole Tyler, Memphis, TN, no valid drivers license; Eric Jason Rose, Sr., Sumner, no valid drivers license; Valencia Demetria Williams, Ryan, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Colleen Lorraine Donahue, Seymour, TN, no valid drivers license; Achilles Bryant Quiqley, Fredericksburg, use of electronic communication device-graduate drivers license; Shawn Isaac Behrends, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Ethan D. Mahlstedt, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Daniel Oliver Rietsma II, Sioux Falls, SD, no valid drivers license; Cody Douglas Chitty, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Karl Allan Kramer, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Alexander Clifford Johnson, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Jody Lee Elliott, Marion, dark window or windshield; Gerald Lenard Webster, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safely belts-adult; Preston Andrew Oliver, Waterloo, no valid drivers license and operating non-registered vehicle; Maksim Chertovskikh, Sunny Isles Beach, FL, no Iowa fuel permit, no valid commercial drivers license, CMV-violation of trip permits; Isaac Rodriguez Alvarez, Houston, TX, no valid drivers license; Lakeysha Ann Kennedy, Moline, IL, dark window or windshield; Michael Andrew Bryan, Fairbank, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor; Life Maddison, Waterloo, no valid drivers license, failure to provide proof of financial liability; John Blake Davis, Plainfield, failure to display registration plate; Caitlin Rebecca Louk, Waverly, vehicle fail to respond to steady red light; John Atom Folsom, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adullt; Benjamin Dwight Boyer, Janesville, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Shane William Klingsmith, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Trever Josepeh Dorn, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Jeremy David Hamlin, West St. Paul, MN, no valid drivers license; Jose Roberto Robles Reyes, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Tracey Lee Huisinga, Parkersburg, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Adam Ross Nechanicky, Buckingham, dark window or windshield; Tyler Lee Bice, West Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Waden James Else, Waterloo, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Paige Ann Wood, Readlyn, restrictions on taking game-protected; Carlos I. Mejia, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Brenna Marie Graham, Vergas, MN, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Gabrielle Elizabeth Symmonds, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Gerardo DeLeon Castaneda, Minneapolis, MN, failure to have valid license; Michael Lee Gill, Minneapolis, MN, failure to have valid license; Joshua T. Slaytenow, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Joel Richard Mitchell, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Tina Ann Rohwedder, Rockford, no drivers license; Benjamin Dwight Boyer, Janesville, no drivers license, operating non-registered vehicle; Shane William Klingsmith, Waterloo, no drivers license; Chad Elliott South, Dunkerton, operating non-registered vehicle; Taylor M. Klemp, Sumner, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Megan R. Baldwin, Tripoli, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Kitarra Victoria Johnson, Charles City, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Grace Marie Lane, Sumner, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Brooke Talbott McCoy, Ottumwa, use of electronic communication device 18 or above; Shyann Nicole Epps, Waverly, failure to use safety belt; Paula McNabb, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Robert John Frederick, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Naomi Jean Pendleton, Waverly, failure to use safety belt; Cayle Steward DeBoer, Shell Rock, following too closely; Gary Jay Boveia, Waverly, fail to obey traffic control device; Cadence Mae Regenold, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Anna Marie Hemann, Montrose, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Andrew L. Richmann, Staten Island, NY, registration violation.