Cases Filed:
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 42, Highland, WI, charged with driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jared Anthony Marshall, 20, Altoona, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Hailey Rae Smith, 20, Altoona, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Levi Ryan Wolfensperger, 31, Waverly, charged with 4th degree criminal mischief.
State of Iowa v. Ali Abrar, 33, Cedar Falls, charged with first offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Jovany San Martin, 25, N Miami Beach, FL, charged with first offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Ronny Dumay Mellon, 21, N Miami Beach, FL, charged with first offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Brian John Williams, 42, Charles City, charged with driving while license denied or revoked.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Tyler Beau Andrew Nichols, 37, Evansdale, found in contempt of court for violation of probation, ordered to reside in a residential facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved, and must remain in custody at the Black Hawk County Jail until a bed is available.
State of Iowa v. Robert Anthony Towell, 49, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, given credit for any time previously served, sentence must be served within the next 120 days, and the fine of $855.00 is suspended.
State of Iowa v. Jason Eugene Mahan, 38, Charles City, violated the terms of probation, ordered to reside in a residential facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved, and must remain in custody of the sheriff until a bed is available.
State of Iowa v. Erik Lynn Springmier, 41, New Hampton, pled guilty to seven counts of violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail for each count, sentences shall run concurrent to each other, fine is suspended, and domestic abuse surcharge of $90 is imposed on all seven counts.
State of Iowa v. Edward Thomas Koch, 47, Waverly, violation of no contact order-contempt charges dismissed.
State of Iowa v. Noah Robert Worthingon, 23, Des Moines, found not guilty of assault.
State of Iowa v. Robert Ford Leon, 66, Janesville, found guilty of animal neglect-no death or serious injury, fined $105 and a crime services of 15% and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jean A. Gienau, 71, Tripoli, pled guilty to operating without interlock, fined $105, and a crime services surcharge of 15% and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Catherine Rosemary Nelson, 19, Denver, pled guilty to two counts of fifth degree theft, fined $105 and a crime services of 15% for each count, court costs and restitution to Kwik Star in the amount of $7.68 and $13.66.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Edwin Freese, 46, Tripoli, pled guilty to assault abuse causing bodily injury and false imprisonment, sentenced to 180 days in the Bremer County Jail (for each count), with all but 10 days suspended, fined $430, ordered to pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge and court costs, and placed on supervised probation for year.
State of Iowa v. Charles Arthur Louk, Jr., 21, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of controlled substance-marijuana, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self probation for one year, ordered to submit to a substance abuse evaluation, and pay a civil penalty of $430.
State of Iowa v. Teresa Ann Hockey, Fairbank, 61, pled guilty to dogs running at large and animal nuisance, fined $105 on Count I and $105 on Count II, a crime services surcharge of 15%, court costs of this case, and pay restitution in the amount of $200 to Patrick and Julie Lansing.
State of Iowa v. Alexandra Kay Graham, 28, Denver, pled guilty to animal at large prohibited, fined $105, a crime services surcharge of 15%, and court costs.
City of Waverly v. Jeffrey Adam Badker, 44, Waverly, pled guilty to allowing domestic animals to run at large, fined $105, a crime services surcharge of 15%, and court costs.
Speeding: Ahnyah Marie Bruce, Kensett; Abdirahman Shire Ahmed, St. Louis, MO; Lisa Marie Wilson, St. Louis, MO; Adam James Winberg, Waterloo; James Dean Steenhard, Cresco; Frances Y Galamue, Brooklyn Park, MN; Jesus Adam Castorena Jr., Hampton, IA; Juan Miguel Villavicencio, Mercedes, TX; Jesse Michael Visker Marzen, Waverly; Corey Alan Gittings, Raymore, MO; Binh Van Le Jr., Savage, MN; Jose Martinez Gonzalez, Palmview, TX; David Lee Parrie, St. Martinville, LA; William Riley Schult, Prior Lake, MN; Nery Gamaliel Santos Lopez, Emmetsburg; Rikeesha D. White, Belleville, IL; Ciara Louise Aschan, Des Moines; Billie Jean Rodemaker, Charles City; Kia Drae Burton, St. Paul, MN; Renee Suzanne Lape, Oelwein; Erica K. Hanson, Waverly; Leona Victoria Foster, Gulfport, MS; Ellen Ross Henderson, La Grange, IL; Shameka Shunta Peters, Jackson, TN; Salma Salohi, Rock Island, IL; Tyler Joseph Scott, Mills River, NC; Michael Anthony Hill, Jr.,St. Louis, MO; Ashley Scarlet Carter, St. Louis, MO; Edward Stanley Hatcher, Waterloo; Summer Ann Everhart, Fort Madison; Madalyn Gene Miller, Vail, AZ; Ashley Lyn Schneberger, Decorah; Paul Cubahiro Ndunviwe, Brownsburg, TN; Charles Herbert Chadwell V, Macomb, IL; Jensen Kessele Weh, Waterloo; Kathryn Elizabeth Walton, Brooklyn Park, MN; Evan Jackson Salinas, Charles City; Christian Henry Opperman, Cedar Falls; Pamela Jean Miller, Sumner; Lynette Marie Wilson, Inver Grove Heights, MN; Joey Cassanova Barron, Oelwein; Justin Garrett Kloos, Oakdale, MN; Latasha Denise Reynolds, Coralville, IA; Justin M. Wedeking, Clarksville; Lewis Arden Kiewel, Charles City; Jessica Joy Lovrien, Clarksville; Adam Thomas Tschida, St. Michael, MN; Alejandro Garcia Romero, Thorsby, AL; Jacob C. Holschlag, Princeton, IL; Abdiaziz Ibrahim Hussein, Fargo, ND; Colleen Kay Ingram, Cedar Rapids; Trae Thomas Geise, Plainfield; Riley Max Beckner, Marion; Kennedy Jean Albrecht, Waterloo; Jonathan Keith Shepard, Cedar Falls; Bailey Jo Dix, Janesville; Jose Tapia Landeros, Waterloo; Alexander James Vanmiddendorp, Houston, TX; Gabriel Rosa Ceballa, Waverly; Carisa Lynn Cross, Marion; Leonard Eugene Horning, Mifflinburg, PA; Ubah Mohamed Sheikh, Minneapolis, MN; Alexia Jade Kappmeyer, Tripoli; Lawanda Joyce Rieck, Buckingham; Stanley Arthur Mehmen, Plainfield; Timothy John Trumpp, Waterloo; David Christian Collier, West Des Moines; jeffrey Lee Sell, Cedar Falls; Todd W. Sheldon, Mason City; Katelyn Amanda Kelly, Coralville; Laila Anna Pelds, Pleasant Hill; Preston Curtis Seible, Cedar Falls; John E McCullough II, Sherman, TX; Kaitlyn Anne Schweer, Waverly; Steven Joseph Santomauro, Waterloo; Juan J. Dominguez, St. Louis, MO; Timothy Byrne Sullivan; Ronald James Brunscheon, Readlyn; Andrew Wesley Womack, Scarville; Cody William Crawford, Urbana; Edward Joseph Dollinger, Joliet, IL; Kyle Andrew Wamstad, Brooklyn Park, MN; Beth Grove Foster, Waverly; Cameron Joseph Czupek, Mokena, IL; Stephen Riley Moore, Troy; Kirsten Mae Wierck, Tripoli; Timothy D. Theobald, Plainfield, IL; Jeffrey M. Futrell, Clarksville; Megan Leann Black, Cedar Rapids; Michael Gerard Rozanske, Waterloo; Wayne Louis Haskovec, Jr., Hudson, IA; Marissa Marie Schultz, Pleasant Hill; Haley Mae Meyer, New Albin; Calvin Edward Bender, Kansas City, MO; James Andrew Wieman, Waterloo; Christopher Michael Holahan, Cedar Falls; Nathan John Paxton, Cedar Falls; Jodie N. Nelson, Sumner; Keith Alden Lanford Jr., Waterloo; Travis Cameron Banks, Waucoma; Hector Antonio Albarez, Early, TX; Xander Christopher Forest, Waverly; Lynn Marie Nagel, Janesville; Maryann Theresa Harris, Blaine, MN; Maycol Jonatan Hidalgo Villatoro, Sioux City; Tommy Lester Moehlis, Waverly; Kendra Kay Leonard, Fredericksburg; Anne Catherine Durscher, Waverly; Dennis Joe Schneider, Waverly; Cole Staudt, Shell Rock; Daniel Feltus, Allison; Joseph Robert Toenjes, Waverly; Emma Louise Johnson, Medina, MN; Kimberly Kay Pilcher, Nashua; Richard Arnold Schrupp, Waverly; Alan David Eberline, Bristow; Alexis Flaherty, Waverly.
Other traffic: James Dean Steenhard, Cresco, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Adam James Winberg, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Matthew Thomas Rabenhorst, Denver, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Secundino Lopez Garcia, Ackley, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Cooper Ray South, Denver, first offense unlawful passing of school bus; Lindsey Jo Reiter, Denver, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Cody A. Krumwiede, Eldora, unlawful passing of school bus; Destiny Tanya Armstead, Cedar Falls, failure to use child restraint device; Caden M. Trujillo, Waverly, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Dalton Asche, Plainfield, use of electronic communication device; Ahnyah Bruce, Kensett, failure to use child restraint device; Valerie Lynn Irvine, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Ashley Scarlet Carter, St. Louis, MO, dark window or windshield; Jarred Dean Carpenter, Greene, dark window or windshield; Jennifer Lee Kinser, Edinburg, TX, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Kathleen E. Bucknell, Frederika, improper use of handicapped parking space; Jeffery Ryan Kane, Swisher, dark window or windshield; Steven Michael Schliske, Denver, dark window or windshield; Caleb Thomas Conner, Oelwein, failure to dim headlights; Zachary Michael Starr, Monticello, no valid drivers license; Chad Lee Huddleston, Grand Saline, TX, defective tires; Jean Ann Gienau, Tripoli, no valid drivers license; Carynn Elizabeth Smith, Robins, failure to display registration plate; Justin M. Wedeking, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Emily Jean Bond, Nashua, fail to respond to steady red light; James Robert Fitzpatrick, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Tiffany Ranae Engler, Oelwein, failure to use child restraint device; Riley Max Beckner, Marion, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Alison Yulissa Gomez, Postville, dark window or windshield and no valid drivers license; Corey Darron Hanley, Charles City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Leah Margaret Brosio, Petaluma, CA, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles; Sarah B. Wefel, Clarksville, operation without registration card or plate; Landen Arthur Morris, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Eric Richard Monson, Britt, dark window or windshield; Joshua Lavern Krueger, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Jacob Allin Hungate, Marion, open container; Thomas Scott Ware, Tabor, dark window or windshield; Richard Joseph Herra, Elburn, IL, restrictions on taking game-protected nongame attempt violation; Landyn Lucas Schuldt, Sumner, failure to display registration plate; Cody William Crawford, Urbana, dark window or windshield; Biatriz Adriana Garcia, Waterloo, seatbelt violation; Blake Edward Porter, Janesville, restriction violation; Ryan Ray Adair, Waterloo, operating non registered vehicle; Terry Darnell Dunn III, Bettendorf, dark window; Ezequiel Quintero Martinez, Waterloo, no drivers license; Jessica Mikesh, Sumner, improper use of registration; Landon Ryan Klang, Waterloo, safety belts/safety harness required; Brady Lavern Block, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Holly Rae Hejlik, use of electronic communication device; Keith Alden Lanford, Jr, Waterloo, failure to have license/permit; Ethan John Juergens, Adel, registration violation; Lucas Alan Lohmann, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Alexzander Calvin Spree, Shell Rock, failure to use seatbelt; Miguel Chavez, Waverly, following too closely; Curtis Jermone Huffman, Keytesville, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Chloe Jean Trowbridge, Clarksville, failure to use seatbelt; William Fred Kurtt, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; William Wayne Goedicke, Waverly, registration violation.