Dissolution
Mallorie Gronemeyer, Tripoli, v. Jared Danner, Cedar Rapids
Cases filed
State of Iowa v. Nathan Phillip Hill, 23, Waverly, first offense OWI.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association v. William B. Hambly, Readlyn, mortgage foreclosure.
District Court
State of Iowa v. Kyle Kondoudis, 19, Waverly, found guilty of first offense OWI, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, probation for one year, substance abuse evaluation and treatment, complete the Drinking Driver’s School, pay $1,250.00 plus court costs, revoke driving privileges under Section 321J.4, pay all applicable Category B restitution including court- appointed attorney fees, and pleads as charged on companion charge of speeding.
State of Iowa v. Dawn Lynn Barton, 51, Cresco, pled guilty to first offense OWI, sentenced to serve thirty days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but two days suspended, credit given for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve jail time in a hotel program approved by the DOT, the defendant has obtained her Temporary Restricted License so half of the fine and surcharge are waived, pay the fine of $625.00 plus the surcharge and court costs, placed on supervised probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations, and obtain a mental health evaluation and abide by all recommendations.
State of Iowa v. Drake Richard Thran, 22, Eldora, pled guilty to first offense OWI, sentenced to serve thirty days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but two days suspended, credit given for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve jail time in a hotel program approved by the DOT, the defendant has obtained her Temporary Restricted License so half of the fine and surcharge are waived, pay the fine of $625.00 plus the surcharge and court costs, placed on supervised probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations, obtain a mental health evaluation and abide by all recommendations, and pleads as charged to companion charge driving on wrong side of two way highway.